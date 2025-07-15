JFK Assassination Bombshell Links Lee Harvey Oswald To CIA Assets Prior To Killing

It turns out that one of the most common beliefs about Lee Harvey Oswald has been confirmed to be true.

Lee Harvey Oswald was accused of killing President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas.

Oswald was accused of being the lone shooter who hit JFK multiple times while firing from an elevated position to the rear of the motorcade.

The killing of JFK has resulted in many different theories, despite the Warren Commission claiming Oswald acted alone. It remains one of the most hotly-debated topics in America. To put it simply, many people do not buy the official story.

Lee Harvey Oswald was in contact with CIA assets.

One of the most popular theories that has existed for decades is that Oswald might have been a patsy or possibly had links to the government. Nobody got to hear from him because Jack Ruby shot Oswald before the accused assassin could get his day in court.

Well, it appears that's no longer a theory or rumor. It turns out that Oswald did have contact with CIA assets, according to new documents.

The Washington Post reported Monday that a House task force uncovered documents showing the loner and weirdo was, indeed, in contact with CIA assets.

The documents show that CIA officer George Joannides was financing and running a group of Cubans opposed to Fidel Castro. Members of the CIA-backed group had multiple interactions with Oswald over the course of three months, according to the report. One of the members was then allegedly approached by Oswald with an offer of help. It's unclear if the offer was accepted or if there was further contact.

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna told The Washington Post, "This confirms much of what the public already speculated: that the CIA was lying to the American people, and that there was a cover-up."

Luna has been a hawk on getting to the bottom of the JFK assassination. She previously claimed that she believed there were multiple shooters - another common theory.

The official story of how Oswald killed JFK relies on what's referred to as the "Magic Bullet Theory." It explains (it doesn't at all to be clear) how so much damage could have been caused by a single bullet hitting multiple people. The belief was that the projectile was found on the hospital gurney.

There's just one problem with the theory. The Secret Service agent who found the projectile says he dug it out of the back of the limo and later placed it on the gurney.

If the projectile was found buried in the back seat, then how is it possible, from a ballistics standpoint, that it was fired from behind JKF?

Will we ever get the truth? Has too much time passed to find out? I don't know, but I know many people won't stop digging, and they shouldn't. There are simply too many questions that must be answered and too many holes in the story. Do you have a theory? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.