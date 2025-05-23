Congressman Makes Troubling JFK Assassination Claims, Raises Big Red Flags: WATCH

Congressman Tim Burchett believes it's likely multiple shooters killed President John F. Kennedy.

JFK was murdered on November 22, 1963 when he was shot multiple times while driving through Dallas in a vehicle without a top.

The official government stance is that Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone shooter and acted without help. Many people do not believe that story. Oswald was later shot and killed by Jack Ruby before ever going to trial.

Conspiracy theories about the shooting became popular almost as soon as it happened, and they're definitely not slowing down.

Tim Burchett floats theory of multiple JFK shooters.

Members of Congress are currently opening back up the investigation into JFK's death with The Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets.

Congressman Burchett thinks there are a lot of unanswered questions about the killing, and that a cover-up has existed going back to the 1960s.

He said the following, in part, in a video tweeted Tuesday:

"He [the attending physician at the hospital] told us the way the bullets entered and where they came from. They came from two daggum different directions, and there were four bullets fired. It was just incredible. Anyway, big cover up, of course. Will we get to the bottom of it? Probably not. You always got a patsy, and it's obvious Lee Harvey Oswald was a patsy. He might have pulled the trigger on one of the bullets, but I don't think on all three."

You can watch Burchett's full comments in the video below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Congressman Burchett isn't the only member of Congress to openly suggest there were multiple shooters. Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, a member of the task force, previously did the same.

It's been nearly 62 years since JFK was assassinated. That's a very long time. Yet, it still remains a very popular topic. It's not hard to understand why.

Many things do not add up. The biggest question I've always struggled with is the film footage in the Zapruder Film. I've shot a lot of things in life, and I've never once seen something move against the momentum of a bullet.

Kennedy's head clearly snaps backwards, which is hard to explain because Oswald was firing from behind the President.

Former Secret Service agent Paul Landis, the man who found the bullet believed to be the "magic bullet," said it was recovered from the backseat of the President's vehicle - not from his body. That would seem to be impossible, again, due to Oswald firing from Kennedy's rear.

What do you think about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.