Joe Rogan Reacts To Donald Trump/Puerto Rico Controversy: WATCH

Joe Rogan claims he told Tony Hinchcliffe his joke about Puerto Rico might get him "stabbed."

Hinchcliffe, who is an incredibly popular comedian, is facing massive backlash for jokes made during Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden.

Specifically, the comedian is facing intense fire because he joked that Puerto Rico is a "floating island of garbage."

It was a clear joke, but that hasn't stopped the woke outrage mob and the media coming for Hinchcliffe's neck. To his credit, he doesn't appear interested in backing down or apologizing.

Joe Rogan reacts to Tony Hinchcliffe/Donald Trump rally controversy

Rogan thinks Hinchcliffe might have made a mistake by telling jokes at an event that wasn't solely dedicated to comedy.

"Don’t do it. Don’t ever do comedy at a place that is doing also. There are going to be a bunch of speakers and you’re going to go up and do 10 minutes. Don’t ever do that. It’s a terrible setup. A political rally, and you’re doing jokes like you’re in a comedy club. You can’t. Don’t do it," Rogan said on his podcast this week when reacting to the situation.

The popular podcaster continued, "The joke kills at comedy clubs. I don’t like the joke, but it kills. If you're Puerto Rican and you hear that in the audience, you're like, "Uhhhh." But it's a funny joke. The joke does well, but I said to him, ‘Dude that’s the one that's going to get you stabbed.’"

Rogan might have a point about a political rally not being the best setting for letting a comedian letting it rip for 10 minutes, but the greater point remains that jokes are meant to be edgy, funny and push the envelope.

I refuse to believe most media members and politicians claiming to be offended actually are. They are using it to push an agenda.

You know who agrees with me? San Francisco 49ers player Jonathan Feliciano, who is of Puerto Rican-descent.

