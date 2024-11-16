Joe Rogan Takes A Flamethrower To Obama And Explains The Moment He Stopped Trusting Him

Well, I hate to kick a party while they're down (not really), but I'm gonna do it anyway …

Joe Rogan continued his rampage against the Democrats this week, and the latest member of that insufferable party to catch a stat was one Barack Obama.

You know, the left's Jesus Christ. The Chosen One. The former president who did no wrong, can do no wrong, and will never, ever do no wrong.

Yeah, Joe Rogan ain't buying what he's selling anymore. Not after the shenanigans he pulled whilst stumping for Kamala Harris over the past few months.

And by shenanigans, I mean just straight up lying about any and everything involving Donald Trump.

Doesn't work anymore, clearly:

Joe Rogan ain't lying

Where's the lie? There ain't one, so don't bother looking.

Look, I never much cared for Obama, but he never really annoyed me too much. I was in college for half of his administration, so I didn't really pay attention to any of it. Too young, too poor, too dumb.

But now, seeing the nonsense he spews all the time about Trump? Yeah, I'm out, too. Was never in, but I'm definitely out on him.

How many times can they talk about Trump being racist, or the Charlottesville crap, or this and that and blah blah blah before it's just … old? Well, they've now officially lost Joe Rogan, who I'm pretty sure voted Bernie Sanders four years ago.

Do you know how far left you have to be to convert a Bernie fan into a Trump fan? That's almost impossible, and Obama – along with the lying left – found a way. Impressive.

There comes a point where it's all just word-salad, which is what Kamala Harris' campaign was. Just word-salad. A bunch of words, tossed together, with no substance. Because it's all nonsense.

Joe Rogan saw through it, and the American people did, too.

Thank God.