Joe Rogan Makes Stunning Claim About Who Joe Biden Voted For: WATCH

Joe Rogan believes President Joe Biden was secretly a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump in the election.

Biden stepped down from the top of the Democrat ticket and was replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris. Of course, we all know how that ended.

Trump cruised to an election win after absolutely destroying Harris on Election Night. Republicans won the White House, Senate and House of Representatives.

One of the popular memes on the internet is that Joe and Jill Biden voted for Trump to get revenge for having to leave the ticket. It's definitely resulted in a lot of very funny jokes. Well, Joe Rogan thinks it might be real.

Joe Rogan predicts Joe Biden voted for Donald Trump.

Trump and Biden met at the White House Wednesday, and it looked like the two were best friends. In fact, the Bidens and Trump took a photo with all three smiling ear-to-ear. That, of course, only elevated the memes online, and Rogan is having a lot of fun with it.

"You know what my f*cking favorite thing of this whole election cycle has been? [Wednesday] when Biden and Trump sat down in the White House. Biden voted for Trump. I guarantee it. I f*cking guarantee it. I never saw that dude so happy in his f*cking life. He lost. His party lost. He was happy. When Obama had to shake hands with Trump and do the whole transition thing, Obama looked like, ‘Jesus Christ!’ Look at Biden! Look at his f*cking smile, dude! Look at his f*cking smile. That's like when your kid gets married," Rogan said with a huge smile during an episode of his podcast this week.

The popular podcaster and UFC commentator further dived into Biden's mind and claimed he might have been thinking, "'That, b*tch! She went down!' You can't tell me he wasn't happy...I guarantee you that motherf*cker was happy."

That doesn't leave much wiggle room when it comes to Joe's thoughts! Watch him break it down below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Leave it to Rogan to perfectly sum up all the reactions we've watched unfold over the past couple months and especially since Wednesday.

Now, did Joe Biden and his wife actually vote for Donald Trump? We'll never know, but we do know the jokes aren't going to stop.

Rogan's thoughts more or less sum up the way a lot of people have been thinking since Biden rocked a MAGA hat, seemingly called his supporters garbage at the worst possible time in a huge gift to the Trump campaign and undercut Kamala Harris' message on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' hurricane response.

Biden turned into a gift for the Trump campaign and then greeted him like an old friend at the White House. There was even a massive fire cackling behind the two. The optics couldn't have been better for the President-elect.

Who do you think Biden voted for?