Epic Photo Of Donald Trump Smiling With Joe And Jill Biden Sets Social Media On Fire: REACTIONS

The internet is obsessed with a truly epic photo of President-elect Donald Trump with the Bidens.

The 45th and soon-to-be 47th President of the United States was in Washington, D.C. Wednesday to meet with President Biden during the transition period.

As OutKick's great Joe Kinsey pointed out, the true star of the show was the fireplace in the Oval Office. However, another moment is also starting to generate a ton of attention for all the right reasons.

Donald Trump's smiling photo with the Bidens takes the internet by storm.

The White House released a photo of Trump and Joe and Jill Biden smiling ear-to-ear at the White House, and it's nothing short of incredible.

You couldn't have scripted the situation any better. It seems like Joe Biden is the happiest he's been in a long time.

Why is that? We might never know, but it's highly entertaining!

It didn't take long at all for reactions to flood in on social media after the picture released by the White House started going viral.

Check out some of the comments on X below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Trump with a nice couple that voted for him.

Unburdened by what has been

Trump with some of his voters

Mom and dad dropping their kid off at college

The Enemy of my enemy is my friend

Landlord bids tenants goodbye

"Guess Who's Coming to Dinner"

We voted for Trump!!

Biden’s favorite day of his presidency

"We Voted for Trump too!!"

"We did it Donald!"

All on the same team!

Delaware couple meets their hero at White House

"A common enemy brought us together!"

Two happy to get out and one happy to get in.

This photo is never not going to be funny. One of the big memes on the internet, especially on the right, is that Biden secretly started cheering for Trump once he was pushed off the ticket and replaced by Kamala Harris.

Do I think that's true? I have no idea, but it's really funny to see all the jokes online. Then, Trump showed up to the White House, and Biden couldn't stop grinning.

That sent the reactions soaring, and everyone is having a ton of fun with it. Look at the smile on Jill's face. I'm not sure we've ever seen her that happy before.

It's important to remember that life isn't that serious, and it's okay to smile and enjoy the ride. I'd say the reactions to the awesome photo above is proof of that fact. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.