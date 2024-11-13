The Raging Trump-Biden White House Fire Has The Internet Talking

The vibes couldn't have been any warmer at the White House Wednesday for the anticipated Trump-Biden summit because someone lit a raging fire in the Oval Office. 

With President-elect Trump talking transition of power with Sleepy Joe, the Internet was mesmerized by the inferno behind the two political powerhouses. 

Is that a gas fireplace cranked up to 11 on a scale of 1-10? Does the White House employee the greatest fireplace fire creator in the world? 

If that is a gas fireplace, I thought the Lib White House was against gas anything. Shouldn't that have been ripped out by now? 

Who has intel on the Oval Office fireplace procedures? 

All signs point to the Oval Office fireplace being a woodburner-only, which makes me wonder how many starter logs Biden ordered to be burnt for Trump's visit

While I have a fireplace in my house, I'm not an expert on how they do things at the White House. Personally, I'll throw a starter log in, grab some wood off my stash, throw it in and light it all up. 

From the look of things, this fire has at least 3-4 starter logs going. You're not getting a perfect monster like that without help from Duraflame. 

Joe Biden meets with Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday in front of a raging fire. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

And another thing, why was there a fire in the first place? It was 53 degrees in D.C. today. That's not exactly fireplace weather. Sure, Biden's blood is as thin as a white hair in a retirement condo community, but still, the maintenance team could've just kicked up the thermostat a notch. 

Not today. 

Joe Kinsey is the Senior Director of Content of OutKick and the editor of the Morning Screencaps column that examines a variety of stories taking place in real America. Kinsey is also the founder of OutKick’s Thursday Night Mowing League, America’s largest virtual mowing league. Kinsey graduated from University of Toledo.