Joe Rogan Left Visibly Shaken After Podcast Guest Correctly Guesses His ATM Pin

Look, I get tired of these Oz the Mentalist videos, too. Especially during football season.

You know the guy I'm talking about, right? The dude that shows up on College GameDay and some sort of NFL pregame show 14 times during the fall because he "left X team in SHOCK" during a recent visit?

You all know the videos. You've seen them a million times. He calls himself a mentalist, shows up to some team meeting, and starts freaking everyone out because he correctly guesses obscure facts about certain players.

Again, it all gets a little old for me, especially since we've been doing this for 10 years now. I'm skeptical by nature – aren't we all? – so I also think it's all BS.

BUT, I do trust Joe Rogan. The guy doesn't really do the whole BS shtick. If you need to be called out, he'll do it – right to your face. He's had the most powerful people in the world on his show. His podcast is literally an empire. He's got no reason to lie.

So, when I saw him visibly shaken to his core last night after Oz Pearlman guessed his ATM pin code in less than three minutes, my antennas perked up:

Oz defeats Joe Rogan

Yeah, I mean – Joe isn't thrilled here. He's pretty disturbed. And again, this is a dude who is maybe the realist dude on the planet.

He's got all the money in the world. All the fame. All the street-cred. He probably would've LOVED for Oz Pearlman to have whiffed here.

He could've exposed him for the world to see. THAT clip would've gone mega-viral, because folks like me have been waiting to pounce on this dude for years now.

But … Oz once again nailed it. I don't know how he does it, but he's seemingly undefeated. I've never seen him miss.

You can tell Joe ain't having it at first, because he's sort of a dick at the jump. He isn't 100% bought in. He wants him to be wrong.

But he's not wrong. This guy is NEVER wrong. I don't get it. Could you imagine walking around with that sort of gift? Imagine the women you'd be able to pull at a bar? It's the ultimate ace in the hole. You're immediately the life of the party wherever you go.

Until, of course, you whiff one time. That's all it takes. One miss and Oz is cooked.

Didn't happen on Joe Rogan.

I reckon we'll try again this football season.