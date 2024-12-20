Oz The Mentalist Blows Everyone's Mind On College GameDay

The college football matchup between the Notre Dame fighting Irish and the Indiana Hoosiers hasn’t even begun, and we’ve already seen some wizardry in South Bend.

As part of ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast, the crew had Oz the Mentalist show up and perform some tricks. If you’re unfamiliar with this guy, he is must-see entertainment. He has this uncanny and frankly, supernatural, ability to read people’s minds and get them to act in sync with each other. It’s insane stuff.

Tonight’s stunt had mind-reading, random coordination, and prediction-making that literally no other person could successfully pull off but him. I’ll give you a brief rundown of what happened, but you should definitely watch this for yourself because I won’t do it justice.

Enlisting the help of the college football crew, he first asked Nick Saban to name a specific distance for a field goal kick. After saving said 34 yards, Oz unbuttoned his sports coat to reveal a T-shirt that had, you guessed it, the number 34 labeled on the front. At this point, Pat McAfee began to show an intense amount of shock, and it's hard to blame him.

The next step involved getting Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee to pick cards from the same deck. Both men would end up picking the three of spades in what seemed like a completely random fashion.

If you’re not already wowed, wait for the next couple of layers to this trick - it’ll blow your mind.

Oz had McAfee guess the name of a college team that Kirk Herbstreit wrote on a poster. McAfee said Georgia and Herbstreit had written Clemson, which made everyone think that Oz might’ve made a mistake.

But boy, oh boy, we were all wrong. In fact, his plan was going perfectly. The big reveal came when he showed the backside of his shirt, to find - wouldn’t you know - Georgia and Clemson both plastered on the back. The finale involves highlighting the point differential from these two teams’ game early this year which was 34-3 . Do those numbers seem familiar?

This is certifiably insane stuff. I would think you’d have a better chance of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket than getting all these things right. I don’t know how Oz does it, and frankly, I’m not so sure I want to. But what I do know is that what he does is pretty freaking awesome.