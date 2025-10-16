Jimmy Kimmel Claims There Is No Chaos In Portland After Hundreds Bike Naked To Protest ICE, Trump

It has not taken Jimmy Kimmel long to re-find his footing in the entirely made-up world he lives in on late-night television.

Since returning to the air after his asinine remarks about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Kimmel has gotten right back to his old ways of showing the world what Trump Derangement Syndrome looks like.

His monologues continue to have the same pattern of telling a joke one of his writers deemed funny before attempting to make fun of half the country that voted for Donald Trump, and then move on to making some snide remark that perfectly encapsulates just how big the Hollywood bubble he lives in truly is.

On Wednesday night, Kimmel told his dozens of loyal viewers that all is fine and well in the cities of Portland, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

You — a person with a functioning brain — know these cities are being run into the ground by imbecile leaders and have become places that the overwhelming majority of Americans are trying to avoid like the plague. Nevertheless, Jimmy said it because his staff, viewers, and bosses at Disney see and hear only what they want to and, in large part, believe what Kimmel said to be true.

Kimmel and his crew must have conveniently missed the hundreds of people in Portland who decided to strip down naked this past weekend and go for a nice little bike ride to Portland's U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building.

There are countless videos of the nude protest on social media for you to go see, if you dare.

READ: Portland Protest Gets Spicy When Frog Costume Can’t Block Pepper Spray

The naked bike ride at the ICE facility was a protest to President Donald Trump’s attempts to mobilize the National Guard in Portland, as protesting has long been taking place in front of the facility.

While hundreds of people riding their bikes in the nude would fall into the category of peaceful protesting, it would also be described as chaos, but not in Mr. Kimmel's world.