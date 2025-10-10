Jimmy Kimmel: My Charlie Kirk MAGA Assassin Comments Were Mischaracterized

Jimmy Kimmel wants you to believe he was being picked on after his Charlie Kirk assassin comments

Here we go again with Jimmy Kimmel playing the martyr card over his Charlie Kirk MAGA assassin comments back in September.

During an appearance at a Bloomberg Screentime event hosted by Lucas Shaw, Kimmel claimed his comments about Kirk's assassin being "anything other than one of them (MAGA)," were mischaracterized.

Oh really?

Mischaracterized? That's how you're going to spin this? What an asshole.

"I didn't think there was a big problem," Kimmel said when asked how long it took before he realized there might've been a problem. "I just saw it as distortion on the part of some of the right-wing media networks, and I aimed to correct it."

When asked by Shaw if the Kirk MAGA assassin comments were mischaracterized, Kimmel couldn't have been any more direct.

"I didn’t ‘feel’ like it, it was," he said. "It was intentionally, and I think maliciously, mischaracterized."

Shaw didn't pause and ask what was mischaracterized. He didn't even bother pushing back on that claim.

What was mischaracterized, Jimmy?

Here is exactly what Jimmy said in that segment that set off this firestorm.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said at the time.

Kimmel painted the shooter as MAGA. What's mischaracterized?

We don't know because Shaw didn't ask.

When Kimmel returned from suspension, he offered viewers this statement.

"I want to make something clear, because it’s important to me as a human, and that is — you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man," he said.

"Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions. It was a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make, but I understand that, to some, it felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both, and for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I would have felt the same way."

As OutKick's Bobby Burack correctly observed, this was a deflection, and there was more deflection from Kimmel at the Bloomberg event.

Mischaracterized. Never my intention. My bosses are being picked on. Vast right-wing conspiracy. I'm being mistreated.

Poor Jimmy.

Jimmy Kimmel thinks Disney has been treated unfairly and that the big, bad MAGA media outlets are picking on them

"I think what has happened over the last, like, three weeks, I think was very unfair to my bosses at Disney," Kimmel told Shaw on Wednesday.

"I don't think anyone should ever be put in a position like this. It is insane," Kimmel added.

"And I hope that we drew a really, really bold red line as Americans about what we will and will not accept. I really hope that that's what comes out of all of this."

In other words, Jimmy doesn't apologize one bit about his Kirk assassin lie.

Shocking, right?