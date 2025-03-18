Snowflake Jimmy Kimmel Continues His Incredibly Tired Schtick Whining About Donald Trump Playing Golf

Jimmy Kimmel hasn't lost his fastball, because to lose something you had to have had it to begin with, but his never-ending obsession with President Donald Trump playing golf is some of the most low-hanging, downright boring content imaginable.

Trump plays a lot of golf, just like plenty of presidents before him, but the fact that he's a well above-average player for his age and happens to have his name on a number of courses across the world has caused the Hollywood elites like Kimmel to whine about it as if it's an actual problem.

It's not.

The fact that Trump boasts about winning club championships and tournaments on his courses is a complete non-story. News flash: very rich men who happen to have their name on the entrance to the golf course tend to get what they want.

It's like if the owner of a restaurant sat down at the restaurant bar and asked for a beer. That beer is going to be free, and anyone complaining about that as if it's some sort of real-life problem would be labeled a lunatic. They own the place, they get what they want, you don't, so tough luck.

Nobody living in reality has ever spent one second legitimately angry about a President playing golf, but seeing that Jimmy Kimmel hasn't sniffed reality in decades, his addiction to talking about Trump's golf game has only intensified with Trump back in the Oval Office.

With Trump announcing that he had won a tournament at Trump International in Florida on Sunday, Kimmel and his writers were likely frothing at the mouth to talk about it on Monday night's show, and made it the second point of conversation in the opening monologue.

Kimmel's team put together an edited version of North Korean state media acting as if they were covering Trump's win over the weekend. Kimmel then put on his serious face, shockingly not fake crying as he's known to do, and likened Trump's bragging about winning a golf tournament to former President Joe Biden vacationing at Hurricane Helene eviscerated the country.

"This, of course, comes after Trump chided Joe Biden last year for being on vacation during Hurricane Helene. If you scored hypocrisy like golf, he’d be 30 strokes under par right now," Kimmel continued. "Can you imagine if Biden bragged about winning a golf tournament during a disaster? Sean Hannity would have a rage boner for weeks.

"But I don’t want to, you know what? I don’t want to lose focus on the fact that Trump won his own Tournament again," Kimmel added with heavy sarcasm. "Wow. This is the third year in a row he’s won his own tournament. Who are the other players in this tournament? I mean, seriously, are there other golfers, or is it just Eric with his Fisher Price clubs?"

READ: Trump wins golf championship a day after ordering strikes on Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen

Kimmel criticizing Trump for bragging about his victory shortly after 40+ people were killed in devastating storms across the Southeast is fair. Reaching, immature, and not serious, but fair.

It's also fair game to call Biden and his administration's complete disregard for the state of North Carolina and its people after Helene wreaked havoc a complete disgrace and embarrassment for the entire country.

Oddly enough, Kimmel didn't spend any time last year making light of Biden's moronic decisions regarding Hurricane Helene relief efforts, the fact that his family kept him hidden in a basement for much of his presidency, or how the man had no idea how to locate stairs on a stage. Strange how that content didn't make it on the desk of Kimmel's oh-so-bright writing staff.