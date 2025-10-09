Jimmy Kimmel Answers Correctly When Asked If He'd Have Donald Trump On His Show

Perhaps Jimmy Kimmel's plummeting ratings since he returned from his late-night timeout have reached a boiling point?

How else could you explain him seemingly extending an invitation to … Donald Trump … to come on his show?

Now, I'd love it. I think it would be incredible TV. Frankly, I think it's exactly what should happen in America. Nobody ever talks anymore. Nobody laughs together anymore. We all just bitch and moan at each other, without ever actually talking.

The whole Kimmel-Trump feud last month was just that – words. Speculation. He said, she said, they/them said. Why was Kimmel pulled off the air for a week? I'm not sure we'll ever get a super clear answer.

I contend it's because he lied about Charlie Kirk's shooter. He contends it's because Trump and FCC chairman Brendan Carr didn't like him or his politics or what he was saying.

ABC and Disney eventually reinstated him, his ratings for Night 1 were predictably off the charts, and he's lost 85% of that audience ever since.

We all caught up now? Good! Now, here's Kimmel extending an olive branch to the president that, again, I'd LOVE to see him take:

Let's make this happen

"I wouldn't necessarily be interested in Brendan Carr on the show, but yeah, I'd love to have Trump on the show for sure.

I mean, I feel like he knows if that he want, I don't know. All right. I'll ask him."

I'm quite sure Trump would never do it, but, again, I think it would be amazing. At the very least, the absolute minimum, Trump could turn around and say, "Kimmel's best ever ratings happened because I was on his show!" And that would be 100% true, should it ever happen.

But, I don't see it happening. Not now, at least. Probably not ever. Trump despises Kimmel – and all of late-night TV – and I don't blame him. They're all the worst, except for maybe Jimmy Fallon, who does a decent job of not turning his show into complete propaganda.

And hey! Look who appeared on Fallon years ago during his first campaign:

See? That was good for the country. We need more of that in 2025. Less kicking and screaming, more of that. Feel like we could all use a little of that. Lord knows late-night TV could use it.

Trump, by the way, has been on Kimmel's show before, most recently in 2015. That's before he became Hitler, though, so there's that.

But, again, it'll never happen. Trump, of course, is currently brokering a pesky peace deal the Dems said would never happen. He's busy.

Maybe another time.