Jimmy Kimmel Loses 85% of Viewers Since Return

"The quick drop supports a Turning Point USA spokesman’s claim last week that Kimmel would’ve benefited from ABC canceling him entirely."

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has lost 85% of its viewers in the advertiser-coveted demographic since his return from suspension Sept. 23.

The latest episode Thursday averaged just 265,000 viewers in the key demographic of adults aged 25-54, down from 1.7 million during his return. In total viewers, the show averaged 1.9 million, a drop of 71% from the Sept. 23 episode.

Kimmel was never expected to maintain the record 6.3 million viewers he drew his first night back. However, Kimmel and ABC hoped he would return more popular than he was before his benching. That doesn’t appear to be the case. Less than two weeks later, Kimmel is back near the 1.6 million mark he averaged prior.

The quick drop supports a Turning Point USA spokesman’s claim last week that Kimmel would’ve benefited from ABC canceling him entirely. Andrew Kolvet argued that a cancellation would have made Kimmel a "martyr," a title he doesn’t deserve.

"I don’t want Jimmy Kimmel to be a martyr. He doesn’t deserve it. He’s a liar, he’s an unrepentant liar, but he should not be considered a martyr by anybody," Kolvet told Fox News Digital.

He's right.

The Hollywood elite and corporate media rallied behind Kimmel for the first time in a decade during his suspension. Had ABC fired him, both groups would’ve embraced Kimmel for standing up to Trump’s fascist regime.

Now, Kimmel is back to hosting a late-night show with minimal viewership, little cultural relevance, and a questionable future.

ABC might still cancel Kimmel’s program at some point. If CBS is losing around $40 million a year on The Last Show with Stephen Colbert, it's hard to imagine Kimmel’s show, with 30% fewer viewers, is profitable.

Unfortunately, for Kimmel, the ratings causing his demise won't be nearly as juicy as Donald Trump. That said, Kimmel will probably still try blaming Trump.

Somewhere, Jimmy Kimmel is fuming that ABC didn’t fire him and launch him into martyrdom.