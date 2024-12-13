Jill Biden Gets Roasted By Kid After Uttering 'Happy Holidays'

First Lady Jill Biden got completely schooled by a child earlier today when she said "Happy Holidays" instead of "Merry Christmas."

Speaking at the White House's Toys for Tots event, Biden found out first hand that her wokeness agenda will end when she and her husband are out of office in a few weeks.

IT'S ALWAYS MERRY CHRISTMAS FIRST!

"Hi, hello! How are you? Happy holidays!" the First Lady said while waving to the crowd inside the White House.

Then suddenly, coming out of NOWHERE, a kid says "MERRY CHRISTMAS!" leaving Jill Biden so dumbfounded that she responded with "Yes! Happy Christmas"

No, Jill.

There's no such thing as "Happy Christmas." Jesus, Jill come on - has it really been that long since you said Merry Christmas? And if so, do you see the problem that liberals have created?

TRUMP WILL HAVE NO PROBLEM SAYING MERRY CHRISTMAS

The thing about children is that there is a certain level of brilliance and realness in their naivety.

That kid didn't have any clue about the culture war that has been engulfing our society for the past two decades when it came to "Keeping Christ in Christmas." Instead, all he did was pull his inner Charlie Brown and let the First Lady know what Christmas is all about.

One thing's for certain, you just KNOW that Donald Trump is going to double down and have the words Merry Christmas everywhere. Already a staunch supporter of the reason for the season, there's nothing more that Trump likes than sticking it to liberals.

Speaking of Trump, Christmas came early for him as he was named TIME Magazine's Person of the Year, and also received a massive ovation at the New York Stock Exchange yesterday after winning the Presidential election.