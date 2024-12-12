Donald Trump Rings NYSE Bell To Massive Cheers, 'USA' Chants As America Is So Back

It's good to be The Don!

Earlier today, the President-elect was met with thunderous applause as he opened the New York Stock Exchange. Chants of "U-S-A, U-S-A," broke out as Trump was smiling from ear to ear, knowing that once again, he was able to prove the naysayers and doubters wrong and is well on his way to becoming the 45th President of the United States next month.

TRADERS WERE LOVING TRUMP TODAY

At 9:30am eastern this morning, Trump was above the global trading floor along with his future Vice President J.D. Vance, his wife Melania, two of his children, Ivanka and Tiffany (Baron was busy at college just a few blocks away at New York University) as well as the NYSE President Lynn Martin, RFK Jr. and others.

"We’re going to give tremendous incentives like no other country has… and cut taxes very substantially," Trump told the roaring crowd, who then erupted into shouts of "We love you Donald!"

Whether they do or not truly remains to be seen, but the fact that the heads of Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Verizon, Target and Bill Ackman of Pershing Square were all on hand today shows that they are either worried about the President calling them out, or willing to play ball.

Trump's stock market moment came as he also had another PR victory this morning - being named Time's Person of the Year 2024, which you just know drove the haters even more mad. I can only imagine what they're saying over on their liberal echo chamber Bluesky.

U-S-A CHANTS WERE HEARD BY ALL

One person that was also on hand tools to see Trump at the NYSE? Elon Musk, who has MUCH to be thankful to the President-elect about.

In the five weeks since the election, Musk has doubled his estimated net worth and is now considered the richest man in the world with an estimated total wealth over $400 billion.

No wonder everyone - including some Democrats, are trying to get on the Trump train. They can either sit back and complain on Bluesky in their jealousy-fueled rants, or put their ideological differences aside and try to benefit like everyone else.

We'll see how many more continue to come around, especially if Trump can turn around the economy.