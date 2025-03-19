JFK Files: The Most Scandalous Conspiracies From The Newly Released Documents

After more than 60 years, the long-awaited JFK Files were declassified and released on Tuesday, fulfilling President Trump's promise that he would reveal them should he win last November's Presidential election.

Make no mistake about it, Trump was elated to release the more than 60,000 individual pages of documents covering nearly 3,000 records.

But let's be honest - I sure as hell don't have enough time to read 60,000 pieces of paper, and I doubt you do either, especially as we gear up for some March Madness Tournament action! However, I did spend hours on Tuesday night delving into a lot of what was released (some of which we had already known about and were nearly identical copies that President Biden released in 2021) but there were DEFINITELY some important intelligence documents that were mixed into the gigantic batch and to many, it proves that Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone.

THREE THINGS THE JFK FILES TELL US

THE CIA DID IT?

By far the most telling document that everyone is talking about today involves CIA employee Gary Underhill, who bolted out of Washington DC the night of JFK's assassination in a "very agitated way before telling a close friend that he was scared for his life because of what he knew.

"A small clique within the CIA was responsible for the assassination," Underhill said before adding that he needed to leave the country before they got to him. Another important aspect of the records is that we now know one of the people that may have been involved in the knowledge surrounding JFK's death, allegedly.

Underhill talks about Samuel George Cummings, who owned the weapons company Interarms, with the memo saying that it was ran by the CIA before Cummings purchased it. The reason for killing JFK? Underhill says that it's because "the CIA clique, which was carrying on a lucrative racket in gun-running, narcotics, and other contraband and manipulating political intrigue to serve its own ends," had been found out by President Kennedy and they needed to take him out before he could disclose it.

Shockingly, Gary Underhill would end up being shot to death in his apartment just six months later with the coroner listing it as suicide.

THE CIA WAS TRACKING OSWALD FOR MONTHS - WITH SKETCHY DETAILS

Although many of the JFK Files were previously released, this is the first time they are being shown with unredacted names and information - vitally important to connecting the dots and the lead up to that fateful day on November 22, 1963.

The overwhelming majority of the documents give an eye-opening and almost absurd and downright frightening insight into the power of the CIA and the dealings that they were involved in, not only here in America, but across the world. It is WILD how much they allegedly may have had a hand in regarding international policy decisions.

Case in point - we now know that the CIA was actively tracking Oswald for at least 59 days prior to the assassination in Mexico City, Russia and even Finland! I won't bog you down with the details but it is definitely worth reading on your own.

If that wasn't enough, how about a CIA memo saying that Jack Ruby and Lee Harvey Oswald met at a nightclub weeks before the assassination?

Ruby would end up shooting and killing Oswald as he was being transferred from a Dallas police station. During his trial and while speaking to investigators, Ruby denied ever knowing Oswald and claimed shooting him was an "impulsive act." According to the JFK Files, the CIA knew about the both of them allegedly meeting but couldn't prove it.

Oh, and there's also the phone call that was received at the Dallas police headquarters saying that the "same people who killed Kennedy were going to kill Oswald." Despite the CIA, FBI and law enforcement knowing that, they still walked Oswald out without any massive security presence to protect him.

JOHN F. KENNEDY JR. CALLED JOE BIDEN A ‘TRAITOR’

The new files don't only have to deal with JFK's assassination, but also Martin Luther King Jr., Robert F. Kennedy, the media's portrayal and coverage of the Warren Commission and J. Edgar Hoover and the CIA actively trying to control the media's portrayal and silence any talk of a conspiracy or anyone besides Oswald being at fault.

Multiple documents tell a damn near spy thriller of the CIA actively monitoring Australian and Italian journalists - especially after some Italian media outlets questioned whether the CIA was involved in JFK's assassination.

CONSPIRACY?

Say what you want about Trump, but in less than four months of being the Commander in Chief, he has followed through with much of what he ran on - including bringing a wrecking ball to the governmental bureaucracy.

If you're interested in learning more about what happened to John F. Kennedy, as well as the intracies of the Deep State and more, then I encourage you to take the time and delve into the newly released records.

In the end, the new JFK Files do not definitely show that anyone else besides Lee Harvey Oswald shot and killed President Kennedy, but now there is plenty more evidence to bring up additional questions on if he acted alone.

