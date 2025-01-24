CBS Brutally Roasted Over Insanely Stupid Show Name

CBS is getting cooked online for a very justified reason.

One of the biggest problems with modern broadcast TV is that it caters to the lowest denominator, and it's mostly trash.

I can't remember the last time I enjoyed a drama that aired on regular broadcast TV. It's boomer bait, and the worst of the worst is all the bad police shows.

I will never understand how anyone enjoys that garbage, but here we are.

CBS roasted over "FBI: CIA" show.

One of the popular series is CBS' "FBI" universe. No, don't even ask. I haven't watched one second of it, and never will.

You know what else I won't be watching? The upcoming show "FBI: CIA" that Variety reported is happening. No, that's not a mistake.

The show's name is "FBI: CIA." What genius was paid a bag of money to cook that up?

Naturally, it didn't take long at all for the jokes to roll in, and they didn't disappoint at all.

If you're wondering why boomer-focused TV is dying, look no further than this slop. These police/investigation dramas are hot garbage to begin with.

Now, throw in a title that is so comically stupid it's hard to believe it's real. Here's another newsflash for the geniuses running CBS. The FBI and CIA don't have a lot of overlapping missions. Some? Yes, but the CIA is focused on international problems and the FBI is domestically focused.

Did nobody at CBS look that up before cooking up this idea?

What do you think of the title?