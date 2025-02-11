Bombshell Update Announced About Secret JFK Assassination Files

The government reportedly has discovered thousands of documents tied to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

There has long been speculation and conspiracies swirling around the November 22, 1963 murder of JFK. The official story is that Lee Harvey Oswald, an outsider and loner, shot Kennedy while in Dallas.

However, many people have refused to believe that narrative. One of the problems is that the government has refused to release all the information. The secrecy has allowed conspiracy theories to grow.

JFK assassination files discovered.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in the early days of his second term for the JFK files to be released.

Well, prior to the files coming out, there's already been a massive update. Axios reported Monday that around 2,400 files have been discovered that appear to have been previously unknown about.

The newly discovered documents are contained in 14,000 pages the FBI found to review for release after Trump's order, according to the same report.

The White House was briefed this past Friday on the existence of the documents. Axios describes the thousands of new documents as "closely held secrets" and three sources that told the outlet about their existence "hadn't seen the documents."

While we obviously do not know what's in the roughly 2,400 newly discovered documents, the fact they even exist is pretty wild.

How were so many documents allowed to just slip under the radar for decades? This November will be the 62-year-anniversary of the murder. That's a lot of time for documents to be found.

Instead, the government is just discovering a massive dump of new information. It's a little bit hard for me to understand, but as a person interested in the subject, I'll take whatever I can get.

What do you think about the existence of the files? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to check back for any more updates that we might have.