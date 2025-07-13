Jessica Simpson, As One Does, Celebrated Her 45th Birthday In A See-Through Dress

Ladies, if you're not celebrating your 45th birthday in a see-through dress you're doing it all wrong. You don’t want to hear that, and I don’t want to say it.

But as unfortunate as it is, those are the facts.

Blame Jessica Simpson if you must point the finger at anyone. Her birthday was July 10, and she had a girls' night in a see-through dress to celebrate.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Although she did as one does and headed out to the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood with her underwear in full view.

Haters are going to say that Simpson, a mother of three, shouldn't be out celebrating her birthday in that outfit. They're going to say a see-through dress is inappropriate.

There might even, and I must warn against this one, be claims that this is a classic midlife crisis birthday outfit. To those people I say, are you insane?

What is a mom out with the girls supposed to wear for her 45th birthday? Do you really expect not to see her underwear? That's an expectation that many aren’t going to be able to fulfill.

One who has awakened their soul through self-love the way Jessica Simpson has can't be asked to live by a different set of rules than the rest of us. That's an unfair ask.

She's only human. I don’t know about you, but I feel like if one of the most inspirational pop stars of our lifetime isn’t allowed to smile, then none of us should be smiling.

Simpson hasn’t sacrificed for us just for us to turn around and turn our backs on her when she needs us the most. Now's not the time.

I think her sister Ashlee said it best when she wrote in the comments, "45. Ever looked better angel queen. Love you so much! This is your year ❤️🔥."

"45. Ever looked better angel queen" is enough to make you tear up.

Jessica Simpson's entire birthday celebration, see-through dress and all, speaks to her ability to connect with everyone. Here's to 45 more.