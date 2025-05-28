Jessica Simpson Wants You To Awaken Your Soul With Self-Love Just Like She Has

Did Jessica Simpson's guest performance on American Idol earlier this month go as planned? Not according to the viewers who called it a "train wreck."

After 15 years out of the game, it wasn’t her best performance.

But like riding a bike, while you never forget how to do it, you're not pulling up on the handlebars right away after a few years off and popping wheelies.

Simpson has to work up to the version of herself that walked away in her prime to have a family and start pimping products to middle-aged women.

She's not going to get down on herself because of a few viewers who, for some reason, are still watching American Idol after all these years. At 44, she's learned a thing or two.

She's going to continue guzzling snake sperm as she searches for the ability to pop wheelies again. She's single, summer has arrived, and she has some wisdom to share.

When Jessica Simpson talks self-love, you try your best to follow along

Simpson's not searching for anyone's approval. She's awakened her soul with self-love and wants you to do the same. She showed up on the Instagram feed on Wednesday, with her girls in a skirt of some sort with a pair of cowgirl boots.

In other words, she meant business.

She wrote, "At some point in our lives we all reach a point where we fully understand who we are, what we want and what we deserve. We reach a point where self love outweighs any other love. I encourage everyone to try and choose yourself, even when others don’t. Awaken your soul and embrace your purpose in radical ways 💫💫💫"

If I'm being honest, I don’t have a clue what she's talking about here.

This sounds like some nonsense she picked up from a weird sweaty spiritual guide. But I did pick up on the self-love and the awakening of the soul.

Undoubtedly, I'm misinterpreting those and her spiritual guide thinks this is all a really deep breakthrough kind of statement.

Maybe it's just me. Maybe I'm too shallow to get it. She had plenty in the comments who seemed to resonate with the message she was passing along here.