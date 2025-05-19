Jessica Simpson Ripped For Her American Idol 'Train Wreck' Guest Performance

Jessica Simpson's resurgence as a female country crooner hit a road bump Sunday night on American Idol, according to viewers who described her performance as a "train wreck."

Back in March, the OutKick Culture Department warned readers that Simpson, fresh off a divorce, was testing the waters on a comeback. Hey, even Jessica Simpson, after all that crap she sold on QVC, needs to keep food on the table.

The problem for Simpson is that the ship has sailed on her fans who moved on to brighter pastures like Taylor Swift and country performances like Mirand Lambert and even young guns like Megan Moroney.

Plus, after 15 years of not performing, audiences aren't ready to see what they saw on Idol.

If Simpson, 44, is going to sell tickets to a few performances she has booked this summer (as of now, there's one performance booked for Pittsburgh), she has to build buzz. The only problem is that the Idol performance wasn't it, according to viewers who were watching a woman performing on TV for the first time in 15 years.

How'd it go?

I'm no expert, but this came off like a performance you'd see at a downtown Las Vegas showroom instead of a performance you'd pay Ticketmaster $50 in fees to see this summer.

Let's just say Simpson's management team is going to earn its money this summer.

Expect a Good Morning America or Today Show performance up next.

America Reacts To Jessica Simpson's ‘Train Wreck’ American Idol Guest Performance: