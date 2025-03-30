Jessica Simpson Has Been Downing Snake Sperm During Her Comeback

Jessica Simpson's comeback is in full swing. A couple of weeks ago, she hit the stage for the first time in 15 years at South By Southwest.

You don’t take a decade and a half off spending your time as a fashion designer/entrepreneur, then simply walk back out on stage and pick up where you left off. That's not how this works.

There's more to it than that. The 44-year-old didn't just lose weight, revamp her look, and separate from her husband. That's not enough to get on stage for a test run.

Simpson hit the stage with a new song and a new special concoction to help keep her vocal cords operating at peak performance. She's older now and Meemaw's special potion isn’t going to cut it anymore.

She has to use all available resources at her disposal and if that means downing a bunch of snake sperm, so be it. She admitted to the new addition in a recent Instagram video.

"They’re like, ‘What are you drinking?’" Simpson said. "It’s, like, this Chinese herb thing, and I’m, like, ‘I don’t know. My vocal coach told me to drink it.'"

Jessica Simpson has been drinking snake sperm to keep her voice in working order

What's in this Chinese herb thing? Good question. She had no idea so they decided to look it up. She continued, "And they Googled the ingredients and snake sperm... It’s, like, a honey.. So, if you wanna good vocal, you gotta drink snake sperm."

This is the pop culture icon we've been missing all these years. She's not running around drinking snake sperm and telling everyone about it when she's pushing her products.

These sorts of magical moments are reserved for the singer, not the fashion designer. Here's to more bizarre Jessica Simpson sperm stories as this comeback continues to roll along.

Who knows how many we've missed out on over the years with her focusing on other things besides music?