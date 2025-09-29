Jessica Simpson Is Selling Lingerie Now & Modeling It Herself Because Why Wouldn’t She Be

Jessica Simpson couldn’t be more back if she tried. She's back on stage, she's back turning heads at award shows, and she's even back telling stories about Tony Romo.

But more importantly, she's back on the market, horned up and ready to date again after separating from her former NFL player husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson.

"Well, hopefully things will be pulled off," Jessica told People in a recent interview when asked about her date night outfit. "Just kidding!"

She continued with what she would actually wear: "A leopard-print dress, definitely heels, the Aaminas. I just called to get them in red."

Whether there's any truth to hoping she has things pulled off on her date night or not, she does happen to be adding a new line of lingerie to her collection. And she's doing some of the modeling herself.

Jessica Simpson’s Comeback Tour Now Includes Award Shows, Sexy Outfits, And A Walmart Lingerie Launch

"When I’m wearin’ somethin’ sexy underneath, my days and nights are always filled with a secret surprise. Everyone deserves to feel confident and beautiful!" she announced while providing a look at the new line.

"This is one of my best kept secrets that I am now happy to be sharin’ with y’all. Introducin’ the poetry of my wardrobe...my new line of brassieres and knickers at Walmart."

Jessica couldn’t keep something like a new lingerie line a secret forever, and it would be criminal for her not to model it herself. What kind of comeback would that be?

You'd be left wondering why she even bothered with all that has gone into getting back on stage, waving goodbye to her marriage, and hitting red carpets if she wasn’t also going to be slipping into her own line of lingerie.

Every good comeback story has a moment like this one. A moment when it can all slip away or become pivotal to the success of the comeback. This lingerie reveal could be that moment for Jessica Simpson.