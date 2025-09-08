Jessica Simpson Has People Talking As She Returned To The VMAs After Almost 20 Years Single & Sounding Horny

Back at the VMAs, Jessica Simpson stunned at 45 and joked about being single and finding everyone sexy.

Jessica Simpson returned to the MTV VMAs on Sunday night for the first time in almost 20 years. The focus, if you ask me, should have been on that and how horny she sounded when asked to pick the "Sexiest Man Alive."

I have to admit that I didn’t watch any of the award show. Unlike last year, I knew it was taking place this year, but it was up against the first Sunday Night Football game of the season, and it was the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

The game was an instant classic and I definitely made the right choice. Plus, you couldn’t pay me enough to watch the 2025 VMAs over football. Okay, you could pay me enough, but I'm currently not making anywhere close to that.

But I didn’t have to tune in to know that the focus of Jessica Simpson making her return to the VMAs at 45 shouldn’t be about her appearance. Yet sadly it was for some anyway.

There were some trolls who evidently didn’t expect the singer to tighten things up before she hit the red carpet. You know hair and makeup-wise and whatever else one does.

They had to say things like, "That's Jessica Simpson? Doesn’t look like her!" on social media and "I know that's not Jessica Simpson."

There were comparisons made between her and some much younger stars (it should be pointed out). And then there was this disgusting comment, "Jessica Simpson looks like she had an allergic reaction to some expired Chicken of the Sea."

Jessica Simpson’s Return Was Overshadowed by Online Trolls, but Her Horny Response Deserved the Spotlight

Gross and shallow. But that's social media for you. If they ruin her slipping back into her, These Boots Are Made For Walkin bikini to wash a hot rod for us, so help me.

What they should have been focused on, as adults, is Jessica Simpson's single and seemingly horny response to being asked a simple question: Who do you think should be People's Sexiest Man Alive this year?

"I don't know… There's a lot of people that are sexy. I'm single, so everybody’s sexy to me," Simpson responded.

She then rattled off a few names — those aren’t important.

What is an important takeaway from her return as a presenter to the MTV VMAs after 19 years is that she's single, and the rumors of reconciliation with her ex after they were spotted traveling together aren’t true.

Jessica Simpson looks great, and she sounds ready to get after it. Let's let her have a run in her mid-40s in peace. If washing hot rods in a bikini is part of that, then so be it.

There's no reason for nasty attacks from jealous, miserable people stuffing their faces on the couch as they take shots at a pop star who found the fountain of youth.