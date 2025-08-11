Jessica Simpson Teases Slipping Back Into Her 'These Boots Are Made For Walkin' Bikini To Wash A Hot Rod At 45

Is it time for Jessica Simpson to dust off the string bikini she wore for her These Boots Are Made for Walkin' music video? You know the video. The one where she dances around in Daisy Dukes and washes a car in said bikini.

Believe it or not, the video which accompanied the movie The Dukes of Hazzard and, if you'll remember, starred Jessica as none other than Daisy Duke, was released 20 years ago. Where has the time gone?

Jessica hasn’t forgotten about the role, the music video, or the bikini she wore in it. She still has it as a matter of fact and teased over the weekend the possibility of slipping back into the bikini and finding a hot rod to wash at 45.

She was reflecting on the iconic role when she threw the thought of recreating the scene out there. She wrote on Instagram, "My oh myyyyy...how has it already been 20 years since I got the opportunity to take on the iconic life changin’ role of Daisy Duke and step these gams into the Daisy Duke shorts!"

How was the role of Daisy Duke and her shorts life-changing, you ask? Easy. It was about changing her state of mind. Who knew the power in those cutoff shorts?

Jessica Simpson is onto something here with her bikini car wash teaser

"It is wild to think back to my state of mind and insecurities while shootin’ this music video for Dukes of Hazzard," she continued.

"I will never forget havin’ to make the conscious choice to change the conversations in my head and my cripplin’ bashfulness to pull this video off with the self assured confidence of Daisy Duke. While shootin’ this music video, my relationship with myself completely transformed. Fear turned into power. Courage became a choice to celebrate."

Then came the line which could change the course of history. Jessica added, "Now that I think about it...I’m wonderin’ if I should put on that bikini (yes I still have it) and go wash a hot rod at 45..."

What would a 25-year-old Jessica Simpson do? I think we know the answer to that, don’t we? You can’t toss these sorts of teasers out there without giving them serious consideration.

The last thing anyone wants is a boy who cried wolf, or, in this case, a girl who cried bikini hot rod car wash situation. This wasn’t even on the radar a few days ago and now that it is, I think we can all agree that it should absolutely happen.