Jessica Simpson Says She Helped Tony Romo Sell A Boat, Got Paid in Plastic Cups — Which Is Fair

Remember back in the day when Tony Romo was under center for the Dallas Cowboys and was dating Jessica Simpson? It was as if America were a high school, and we had the QB of America's Team dating the hot, blonde cheerleader who could kind of sing and act.

What a time to be alive… unless you're a Cowboys fan, what with the lack of postseason success.

Of course, things didn't work out for those two, and they eventually went their separate ways; however, Romo recently had to reach out to his ex because he was trying to sell a boat that they had purchased before.

Phoning up the ex so she can sign off on the boat you bought together is the oldest trick in the book...

"A couple of weeks ago, my mom got a phone call, and (Romo) is like calling my mom, saying 'Well, Tina, I'm selling the boat,'" Simpson told the crowd in a video taken at one of her recent concerts. "And my mom's like ‘Okay, and?’ and he's like 'Well, Jessica's name is still on the title.' So, then I get paperwork and I have to sign over this boat for him to sell, and guess what he gave me as a thank you? Plastic cups."

I'm on Team Romo here: I've had enough of the plastic cup-bashing.

First of all, I'm sure it was a major hassle for Simpson to sign whatever it was she needed to sign. That had to take all of what? A couple of minutes.

I feel like plastic cups are plenty of thanks. Was she expecting him to buy her a Hawaiian island?!

And, hey, what if those cups turn out to be one of your favorite cups? I've got my daily drinkers, and then I have an Orlando Magic souvenir cup that I go for when I really need to get hydrated or have to rinse off the sidewalk outside.

Maybe Romo just gifted Simpson a nice cup that she can use daily.

Plus, Romo is doing fine financially. Think how good these cups must be. I bet they're perfectly balanced and fit right in your hand like they were carved (or I guess popped out of a mold) by the gods.

Plastic cups are perfectly acceptable gifts on most occasions. Hell, I'd rather get plastic cups than some dumb tchotchke or donation in my name.

How the hell am I supposed to drink out of those?!

So, enough cup-bashing, Jessica.

You lost a boat but got some cups; it seems like a win to me.