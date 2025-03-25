Jerry Seinfeld Ripping Larry David On The Yankees Is My Personal Hell

Jerry Seinfeld had some fun at the expense of Larry David and Yankees fans by questioning how they can remain supporters of a team with such high expectations.

In a recent Sports Illustrated story regarding how the New York Mets were able to sign (or, as Yankees fans think, ‘Steal’) Juan Soto from their cross-city rivals perfectly exemplified just how big the drama is going to be in the coming years by including Seinfeld of all people.

SEINFELD BAFFLED BY YANKEES FANS EXPECTATIONS

"I don't understand your life as a Yankees fan," Seinfeld told Larry David, who responded with "What?"

"I don't understand how you live. That if you don't win the World Series, you fail. And if you do win the World Series, that meets your expectations, that's it," the comedian and star of David's masterwork sitcom continued.

"What kind of life is that?!"

Well, Jerry, as a diehard Yankees fan, I can attest that it is a miserable one, but I'd rather be a fan of a team that has standards, high expectations, class and has not been the laughingstock of the league like your team has been for YEARS. It's much better knowing every season that at least we have a shot at a playoff run or making it to the World Series like we did last year, than to not have won a Championship since 1969 like your team.

Sorry that mediocrity isn't acceptable for some of us baseball fans, which is why our blood pressure is through the roof and we get angry when we lose the World Series like we still are about last year. Hell, I even wrote an OutKick article entitled, "The World Series Experience Has Left Yankees Fans Absolutely Demoralized!"

Mets fans can be happy with their participation trophies and their rarely made playoff series and be miserable. Yankees fans, well we are just miserable.

In the end, Jerry, we're not so different - it's just that your season ends a few weeks before ours has recently and sure enough, everyone's golfing together, complaining about our teams.

… Sounds like it could be a perfect Seinfeld episode.

