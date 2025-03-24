Aaron Boone Meets Juan Soto For The First Time Since Trade, Tells Him How He Feels About It

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone saw Juan Soto for the first time since the signing that rocked the baseball world, and he had a lighthearted roast prepared for his former star.

Soto left the Yankees in the offseason for the cross-town rival New York Mets, for a record-shattering $765 million contract . The Yankees tried to keep Soto in pinstripes after he helped them make it all the way to the World Series last season, but no one would turn that kind of money down.

On Monday, the two teams crossed paths in spring for the first time, and Boone and Soto were able to meet up pregame. Evidently, there were no hard feelings between the two, and their interaction was lighthearted and friendly.

But that doesn’t mean the conversation wasn’t without some playful jabs from Boone. Evidently, he said the blue and orange threads didn’t suit the superstar at all.

"I told him he looked terrible in that uniform," Boone said with a laugh.

All jokes aside, the manager had very fond words for the Dominican superstar, even though he plays for a rival.

"Good to see him," Boone said. "Obviously, Juan was great for us, but just as important he was a great guy in our room, a great guy in our clubhouse. Honestly, it was really good to see him."

He wasn’t kidding about Soto being great. Last year , he hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 runs batted in. The Yankees definitely won’t be the same without him in the lineup.

The Mets, however, are going to be favorites to win the NL pennant. Well, they would be, if they weren’t in the same league as the Los Angeles Dodgers.