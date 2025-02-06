Jenny Dell Sheds Her CBS Clothes For A Barbados Bikini, Steve Harvey's Daughter In Playboy & Unwoke Bud Light!

Yes! Over the hump and officially to the final Thursday of football season. Sad. It's just … over.

Remember the good old days, two months ago, when we had a shitty NFL game to look forward to tonight? And then, when it inevitably turned bad, we'd be able to switch over to woke ESPN and watch some obscure ACC football game?

God, we really did have it all, didn't we? And now, we're just waiting on pins and needles for the NBA trade deadline. Well, I'm not. Wait. You aren't, either? OK then! Never mind.

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where we take a much-needed vacation with CBS firecracker – and former NESN legend – Jenny Dell, and go from there.

What else? I've got Steve Harvey's daughter dominating a Playboy shoot – Playboy! Steve Harvey! – Rob Ryan not losing one single step out at USC, Bud Light pulling a page out of Donald J. Trump's handbook and Kelly Stafford enjoying the offseason in Cabo.

WHAT A MENU. And they say it's a dead time of year. Hogwash. Let's get this class going.

Grab you something tall, strong, and – hell – make it a Bud Light if you'd like (for today only, of course!), it's time for a Thursday 'Cap.

Pencils up:

Anheuser-Busch is with US(A)!

Did I think I'd be starting class by praising Anheuser-Busch? God no. That used to be a sin around here.

But, I always say, fair is fair – and we have to be fair today to those former wokes. That's right, I said former.

What a 180:

My God. Didn't see that one coming, did you? The same company that two years ago teamed up with the insufferable Dylan Mulvaney, has now left him/her/them/they in the dust and instead opted to embrace … America.

America! What a concept. Out with domestic, in with American. First the Gulf of Mexico goes down, then we got rid of men pummeling women in the boxing ring, and now THIS. It's amazing what an election can do. It's why I always mean it when I say "elections have consequences."

Do you think Bud Light would go all in on America if Kamala was in office? Come on! Of course not. Hell, that term would probably be banned at this point.

But we're getting back to basics in this country, and that means embracing the shit out of it. God bless America, boys and girls. We are back.

Kelly Stafford is enjoying the offseason

Shane Gillis is another one who's on a heater right now. It does beg the question: when do we think he'll start to wear on America?

I like Shane, but it happens all the time – without fail. It's sort of like Romo. We all loved him at first, but then we grew tired of the act, and now we despise him. I don't think that happens with Shane, because he's actually normal, but we'll see.

For now, though, he does pump out some incredible comedy. I think I watch this at least once a week:

Gets me every time. The best. Can't wait to get some new Trump content out of Shane when we start blowing Cartels to pieces. Let's get after it, fellas!

OK, enough Trump. Let's get to Kelly Stafford – another absolute pistol who spent the first week of her offseason dominating a boat in Cabo.

Ahoy!

Rob Ryan is BACK, Steve Harvey's daughter checks in & get your asteroid preparations started NOW

Welcome back to class, Kelllllllllllllllllllly! Been a while, but well worth the wait. What a trip! This is why I said two weeks ago that everyone feeling sorry for Josh Allen needed to cut it out.

Do you really think professional athletes with millions of dollars and smokeshow WAGs are losing sleep over getting four months off? Of course not. Come on!

The Rams lost a heartbreaker to the Eagles three weeks ago, and I can promise you that by the time they landed back in LA, Matty Stafford and the fellas were already planning tee times and orgies in Cabo.

OK, definitely tee times. Not sure about the second part. We don't judge here, though. Do you.

Rapid-fire time on the way out. First up? Look who is BACK on the sideline!

- I'm looking forward to the spring ball or whatever … what do you call it?

- I can't wait to see that little JUCO kid from Hutch … BAM, we're gonna get after it!

- We drafted this little runt.

What a wild two minutes. I have zero, and I mean ZERO, clue what the hell he's talking about, but I can't stop watching. I thought it was AI at first. But it's legit.

Rob Ryan doing a two-minute stand-up bit to get the spring started for the Trojans. Didn't know I needed it, but buddy, I'm glad I got it.

Same goes for Steve Harvey's daughter gracing the cover of … Playboy!

Whoaaaaaaaa Nellie! A) Didn't know Steve had a daughter. B) Definitely didn't know she was Playboy worthy. And C) DEFINITELY didn't know Playboy still existed.

And hey! The 2025 print issue hits newsstands Feb. 10. Get yours before it’s gone!

PS: Steve Harvey? Elite talent:

Hall of Fame stuff from both Stefon Diggs and Steve. Love that show. It's so much better than any other game show. Not even close.

And hey! You better watch it quickly, because time is running OUT!

Take us home, Jenny Dell!

Not good, boys and girls. We've gone from 1.6 to 2.3% chance in just one week. Don't love that trend. I assume President DeSantis will be able to contain this bad boy when it comes barreling through our living rooms in seven years, though. Not to worry!

OK, that's it for today. Good class. Good laughs. Good fun.

Take us home, Jenny.

