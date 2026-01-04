Jennifer Lopez Delivers An Inspirational Speech About Dressing Your Age, Being Naked & Having Her Booty

JLo had something to say about her booty before ringing in another year.

Jennifer Lopez was not playing around when she prepared for the calendar to bring another year her way. She was filled with a sense of purpose and needed to share it with the world.

I wasn’t ready for this, and I want you to be. This isn't JLo talking about her bedroom activities or making out with a backup dancer. This is deeper than that, much deeper. This is a promise of sorts.

Not just any promise. A promise to be herself. Let's try to hold it together as the legend herself delivers an inspirational speech. This is straight from the heart of the 56-year-old mom, actress, singer and hero.

During the opening night of her residency Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace, Lopez took a moment to talk about some of the things said about her on social media.

She heroically not only brushes most of it off, but she laughs along with them too. She said, "I do laugh at some of the things sometimes, because they do say funny things too."

Jennifer Lopez Answers The Why With A Reminder Of Who She Is

JLo gave an example, "'Why when she takes pictures she always smiles with her mouth open?'" before getting to the core of her important message.

"'Why she always dressed that way?… Why don't she dress her age?'" she. "'Why she always naked?'"

Why? Why? Why? The answer is a simple one and here's where the inspiration comes in. She said to the crowd, forever changing them in the process, "If you had this booty, you'd be naked too."

Here I thought this was simply concert footage of Jennifer Lopez. I had no idea that she would be revealing more than her cleavage when she gave us a piece of her soul.

It's easy to start a residency with a moment as profound as this one. The hard part is doing it night after night. JLo's residency runs through March 2026.

If she's giving this much of herself night after night, she will be absolutely exhausted by the time it's over. She's doing it for us. Don't forget that.