Jennifer Lopez Goes Full 'Soft Porn Star' By Telling Fans About Bedroom Activities: 'Sometimes I Like It Hard'

Jennifer Lopez took a long, hard look in the mirror after a recent performance during her Up All Night Tour earned her the title of "soft porn star."

The title was a gift from Megyn Kelly, who reacted to the singer's provacative dance routine on Twitter by writing, "So she’s a soft porn star now. Great choices!"

That long hard look in the mirror probably didn’t go the way Kelly and others had hoped. The 55-year-old singer didn’t back away from the new title, she leaned into it.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

This is Jenny from the Block we're talking about. She's not going to earn a title such as soft porn star and not make the most of it. This was a sign to take it a step further.

JLo took a moment during a show at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy earlier this week to talk about her bedroom activities with her fans.

"I have to be honest with you, sometimes I get in different moods at night. I don’t know about you, but I do — and sometimes I like it hard," Lopez said, according to The Sun.

"Other days, I am feeling a little romantic. You put on candles and soft music. On those days, I like it real slow."

Lopez wasn’t finished oversharing her preferences in the bedroom with the crowd. After going over liking it hard and slower at times, she broke down her preferred methods when she's feeling "a little more naughty."

"But there’s other days … maybe because it’s a new kind of time for me, maybe because it’s summertime and it’s hot outside, I feel a little more naughty," she continued.

"You ever get that feeling? Where you feel like being naughty? On those days, I like it real fast."

I just have one question for Ms. Lopez. How are you still single?

The dancing, the sexual storytelling, and hours away from turning 56 (her birthday is on Thursday), there's no lucky guy in your life. That is a tragedy.