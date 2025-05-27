Jennifer Lopez Made Out With Her Backup Dancers During AMA Performance

Jennifer Lopez kicked off the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday night by making out with her backup dancers. Hand up, I had no idea the AMAs were even on, let alone that a legend like "Jenny from the Block" was performing. That's on me.

Whether it was running around after work, hanging out with family in town, or the fact that there was playoff hockey and basketball on too - whatever the reason - the music award show didn’t end up on my radar.

It wasn’t on my radar until a clip of a single mom in her mid-50s kissing backup dancers half her age, as they are known to do, started popping up on social media. That's one way to get some attention.

What was J Lo supposed to do? Let her music speak for itself? I don’t think so.

If you haven’t heard, and I'm going to assume you haven't, she's going to celebrate being free and being happy this summer. That's what she told People before her performance anyway.

It turns out Ben Affleck wasn’t the only one miserable during their failed marriage, it just looked that way. Part of being free and happy is making out with backup dancers.

Everyone knows that.

Jennifer Lopez is just trying to get her summer of freedom and happiness off to a hot start

"It seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy," she told People. "Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good, and I’m ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time. That’s always my goal."

And what would be the point of getting out there to make people sing and dance and have a good time if nobody saw it? That's where the backup dancers come in.

Now you know she performed at the AMAs on Monday night. J Lo also has a summer tour coming up, and she can’t cancel two in a row due to poor ticket sales.

If that means kissing a couple of backup dancers during an odd performance where she started dancing to Teddy Swims' Lose Control, so be it.