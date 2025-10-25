Jennifer Lawrence Cuts A Rug In The Nude, Hamburger Helper Surges, Axl Rose Flips Out

Everything you need to know from the week that was

Actress Dakota Johnson says that she will no longer wear see-through outfits. Which means that there are officially no reasons to ever watch award shows or red carpets ever again.

The Stranger Things finale will be shown in theaters. Netflix says this plan is designed to appeal to those dumb enough to pay to see something they're already paying to watch in their own home.

Axl Rose kicked and threw his microphone at the drum kit during a show in Argentina. Fans said that the meltdown was exactly what they paid for.

Several current and former NBA players have been indicted in connection with an FBI gambling probe. In fairness, how else were they supposed to make games interesting?

It’ll cost around $600 to watch all NBA games this season across cable and streaming platforms. So, if all you wanted to see was some Chinese propaganda, it’s cheaper to fly to Beijing.

Travis Kelce is now a minority owner of Six Flags amusement parks. Now his relationship with Taylor Swift isn’t the only thing he has that makes people puke.

