Dakota Johnson Is Not Going To Stop Wearing See-Through Outfits & She Doesn’t Care What Anyone Thinks

It turns out that Dakota Johnson isn't torching red carpets in see-through outfits because she wants to hear opinions on her clothing choices. Who knew?

This is news to those who have misinterpreted the actress' attire as an invitation to share their thoughts on what she's wearing. Her clothes are not such an invitation.

These repeated misinterpretations have reached the point where Johnson is now being asked about her "naked" dresses during interviews. This isn’t why she's wearing them.

Nevertheless, here the 36-year-old is being asked for a cover story for Vogue Germany "about whether a naked dress might be ‘too sexy.’"

If they thought the line of questioning was going to have Johnson reconsidering wearing the so-called naked dresses going forward, they have another thing coming.

Johnson, who is always psyched up about filming sex scenes, said, "I really don't care. I've been able to wear some of the most beautiful dresses, and I feel beautiful in them, so I wear them."

"I Feel Beautiful, So I Wear It": Dakota Johnson’s Take on Her Red Carpet Style

Let's take a moment to let the applause die down before we proceed. Now that's a response to these uptight haters who can't control themselves when they see a little skin.

"Sometimes those dresses look good on me. But there are also some we've tried on that didn't look good at all. It depends on the shape, the finish, the color, and everything else," Johnson added, reports People.

"So if I find a beautiful dress that I feel comfortable in, of course I want to wear it! And it's fun to wear a sexy dress."

Can't Dakota Johnson have fun without the opinions about her naked dresses being too sexy? That sounds reasonable to me. Her mom, actress Melanie Griffith, raised her to wear such dresses without listening to the haters.

"My mom was just very open about the topic of bodies. She taught us how to take care of our bodies and love them, and that our bodies are beautiful. And I think that's something really important for a young girl because we're constantly told that we're not good enough," Johnson said.

"And if you're not told from a young age by the woman you look up to the most that you're perfect and smart and special and strong and brave, it can really break you. It's hard to re-teach yourself that love later on. That was a huge gift she gave me."

What a gift. And what does Johnson get for sharing that gift on the red carpet? A bunch of jealous haters trying to get her to cover up. I'm team Dakota Johnson and her continued torching of every red carpet brave enough to have her.