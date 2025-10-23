Axl Rose Loses It in Buenos Aires, Hurls Mic At Drum Kit During GNR Opener

When it comes to rock stars prone to meltdowns, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose is a first ballot Hall of Famer.

I mean, his habits of showing up to shows whenever the hell he felt like it, throwing stuff, and even diving into the crowd to throw hands with a fan are legendary.

However, he has mellowed over the years, especially after Slash and Duff McKagen rejoined the band… until recently.

At a recent show in Buenos Aires, Guns N' Roses opened their show with "Welcome to the Jungle," and it was obvious that Rose was pissed about something.

He even kicked and threw his microphone at drummer Isaac Carpenter's kit.

According to NME, Carpenter joined the band earlier this year, which led to speculation that Rose was mad at him over his playing.

That wouldn't be cool, but, on the other hand, it would be kind of cool.

Imagine if that were you. You're in Argentina, you start playing "Welcome to the Jungle," and then Axl Rose starts kicking your gear and throwing stuff at you.

I think most people's first reaction would be, "Oh man, now I'm in Guns N' Roses!"

However, it turns out that Rose wasn't actually mad at Carpenter or his drum kit.

He just decided to take his rage out on them.

Alright, so it was the old "In-ears not working" conundrum. A tale as old as time.

I feel like you usually see someone go a few songs before they start throwing stuff, but this is Axl.

It looked like he had kicked the drums and thrown his mic before they had even gotten to that little bridge part of "Welcome to the Jungle" with the cowbell.

Of course, it's good to hear that things are good inside the GNR camp.

It's not like them to have bandmates butting heads…

…oh, wait.