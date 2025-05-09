Jennifer Aniston's Shirtless Stalker, Who Attacked Her With A PT Cruiser, Looks Exactly How You'd Expect

Well, we finally got our first look at the lunatic who stalked Jennifer Aniston – including crashing his car through the gates of her home – and I've gotta be honest here … he nailed the part. I mean, just nailed it.

For those who missed it, 56-year-old Jen dealt with this psychopath – he goes by Jimmy Wayne Carwyle – earlier this week, when he crashed his PT Cruiser through her Bel Air house gates.

Side note? PT Cruiser is a great car. What a throwback! My mom had one back in the day when they were all the rage. I haven't seen one in years. But they were the car back around 2006.

Anyway, Jimmy Wayne – a Mississippi man, shockingly – harassed Aniston with voicemails, emails and social media messages over two years, according to prosecutors. Things obviously hit a boiling point this week, when he rammed his PT cruiser through her gates.

Tough to come back from that, if we're being honest. Once you nose dive through someone's Bel-Air estate, you're cooked.

To his credit, Jimbo DID show up to court Thursday. Kudos for that. Face the music like a man. Now, he didn't look great, but we're really just nitpicking at this point.

This checks out

I mean, what a LOOK! What a way to introduce yourself to the world. You're already gonna make headlines by stalking one of the hottest people on the planet.

But then you double down by showing up to court shirtless, wrapped in a blanket? Legend. This Jimmy Wayne gets it. He's all in. If you're gonna be a creepy stalker who drives a PT Cruiser, at least look the part.

And he did. Again, we have to be fair around here. Right or wrong, we have to be fair. And, to be fair, Jimmy Wayne deserves his flowers for this move.

Now, I don't condone stalking Jennifer Aniston. That's disgusting behavior. She may be a Lib now, but she's still Rachel Green at heart, and she turned on an entire generation of patriots for years. And for those who don't think she's still got her fastball at 56, think again. She does. Trust me.

Jen hasn't commented on the incident, for those wondering. If convicted, Jimmy Wayne could face up to three years behind bars.

Can't wait to see how this goes.



