Jennifer Aniston's Gym Bodysuit Has America Sweating Bullets

Jennifer Aniston is turning back the clock at 55 in a bodysuit that'll have you weeping for the days of Tae Bo.

Bet you didn't see a Tae Bo reference coming this morning, did you? Well, you got it. And you're better off for it. You are welcome!

Anyway, back to Jen … she's back, baby! Been a while since we had any solid content out of Jennifer Aniston other than her taking shots at JD Vance, but that ended late last night when the workout brand Pvolve dropped their newest ad campaign.

Pvolve, for those wondering, is a clinically-proven, functional workout that uses resistance equipment to sculpt and strengthen the body – for unmatched results today and long-term.

But you're not here for that, are you?

Roll tape!

Jennifer Aniston is introduced to the next generation

Well, well, well! Look who is very much BACK in 2024. Jennifer Aniston, baby! Don't you dare tell me 55 ain't the new 35. Now when you're pumping iron with the good folks over at Pvolve.

What a way to start a Wednesday. One minute, you're blogging about how Mark Cuban might be a lesbian. The next, you stumble upon Jennifer Aniston's latest venture, and it's an all-timer.

That's why this job is the best. You just never know what you're gonna get. Some days are a drag. Today, boys and girls, ain't one of those days.

Not when Rachel Green is turning on all of America in 2024. She did it in the 90s, and she's doing it again right now with gym attire we can all appreciate. Imagine walking into a Planet Fitness and seeing that? Insane.

PS: yes, I know there's a joke in there about Planet Fitness being a bunch of weirdos who would never let someone who looks like Jen in because they prefer dudes in female restrooms, but I ain't gonna make it. You can make it, but I won't.

I'm here to tip my hat to 55-year-old Jennifer Aniston still turning on America all these years later.

What a moment.