Jennifer Aniston's Gym Outfit Makes Fat Libs Faint, Sydney Sweeney's Trans Fix & Aikman HATES Caleb Williams

Also, Kamala is down BAD right now.

Happy Hump Day! I woke up this morning and watched Topanga Lawrence on the TV, so it's apparently 1998 all over again.

And buddy, I cannot think of a better way to start a Hump Day than by waking up to 1998 instead of 2025. The good news? Topanga is a smoke in both time periods! Who knew? What a heater. What a way to start my day.

Let's keep the momentum rolling this afternoon.

Welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps – the one where Sydney Sweeney gives the Libs a lesson in being hot. Lord knows they need it. Bigly.

What else? I've got another check-in on Kamala's ongoing book tour (it's going great!), Troy Aikman vs. Caleb Williams, and Jennifer Aniston kicking off the holiday season with a workout challenge for you SLACKERS out there.

Myself included, of course. I'll gladly partake.

Grab you a pumpkin lager to celebrate the halfway point of October (sad), and settle in for a Hump Day 'Cap!

The Kamala book tour rolls on!

Hate to start a Hump Day class with Kamala Harris – for obvious reasons – but I don't control the news.

I've said for weeks now that this ongoing book tour is easily the best weekly #content on the internet. She's touting her insufferable book of lies, ‘107 Days,' and it's been a bloodbath everywhere she's gone.

Just last week, the former VP phoned a friend to kick things off … and it was Hillary Clinton! Both morons proceeded to then talk about how they were a combined 4-0 against Donald Trump in debates.

Seriously.

Anyway, that's all peanuts compared to the #content we got out of Kamala's latest stop. When I say the left will, without a doubt, eat their own … this is what I mean:

Did you know Mr. Feeny was still alive?

Donald Trump has broken these people. Just broken them. Do you realize how far gone you have to be to accuse Kamala of being a righty? This is how nuts they are.

LISTEN to this lunatic! She's just unhinged. Just yelling at Kamala the most batshit sentences ever strung together.

"You lost the election because you would rather be a Republican than a Democrat!"

"We have four years of Trump because of your 107 days!"

"You sold out the youth. You sold out the climate. Shame on you!"

The Dems may never win another election again. (Obviously they will, because they will cheat, but whatever).

They don't have the young vote. They don't have the voters just behind the "young vote." All they have are a certain section of boomers who are on their way out. That's it. Incredible.

You know who did have the vote last night? Topanga Damn Lawrence! That's right. And Mr. Feeny! What a moment, especially for 90s kids like myself:

Jennifer's Body, Sid schools the Libs & Troy vs. Caleb

Incredible.

I don't know who's more impressive 30 years later – Topanga still being a smoke at 44, or Mr. Feeny still being able to follow a script at 98. Both are true feats. We just spent four years under Joe Biden, and William Daniels is out here at 98 dancing his ass off with hot girls on network TV.

OK, he didn't do much dancing, but he did enough.

We can all agree Topanga's on the Mount Rushmore of 90s crushes, right? I know we just did this a few weeks ago, so I won't rehash it. But, I assume we're all on the same page.

Also, take a look at this and tell me what you notice:

How insufferable is Ben Savage? Cory Matthews has basically shunned the show that made him famous for DECADES now, and he doesn't even have the stones to show up to watch 98-year-old Mr. Feeny make what I assume will be his final ever TV appearance?

Scumbag of the highest degree. He's a Lib, so this should shock no one, but still. It honestly ruins Boy Meets World for me. Well, that's not true. I still watch when it's randomly on at 1 a.m. on Cozi TV, but still. He's such a prick.

Remember when he and his brother got into a fight in the final season because his brother played a handsy professor and was trying to bang Topanga? What a scene:

You're just not getting that sort of TV nowadays. Not even close. Amazing. May have to start rewatching Boy Meets World now that I've seen Topanga again. Great show, even with the Lib playing the lead role.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Hump Day class into a Hump Day night. First up? Speaking of 90s crushes, let's go ahead and check in with Rachel Green, who has a killer new workout for you fatties out there ahead of the holiday season.

Again, myself included:

What a CLASS! First Topanga fires an eight-inning shutdown with consistent 97 mph cheese, and now Jennifer Aniston closes the deal with 100 on the black. If Tiff Ann eats something naked again today, I might not make it.

Next? No Tiff Ann, sadly, but … we do have Sid the Kid!

Great work, Sydney! Look at that big, beautiful graph! Trans identification is in a freefall right now! This is what I voted for, boys and girls. So did you. Between this and the peace deal in the Middle East, I'm not sure Trump's had a better week in 2025.

OK, two quickies on the way out. I know we haven't had a ton of sports today, but I'd like to quickly get a pulse check on the weird Troy Aikman vs. Caleb Williams battle going on right now.

Bears fans in class today – what's the deal here?

Did anyone notice Troy shitting on Caleb Williams the other night? Admittedly, I was far more locked into the Bills-Falcons game, so I didn't watch much of this one … but it's all over the internet right now.

So much so that psycho Ben Johnson had to answer questions about it!

Can someone send me clips of Troy shitting on Caleb? I've scoured the internet and can't really find anything.

Regardless, I'm all in. LOVE a good announcer/player tussle. I'd imagine Troy isn't the biggest fan of Caleb's antics, from the finger painting to the one time he cried in the stands with his mom after losing at USC. Knowing Troy (and you know what I mean), I don't think that plays well with him.

Just a hunch.

OK, that's all for today. No hot girl to end class. You got Jen and Sid earlier. I have things to do and drinks to drink. So do you.

Let's go have a big Hump Day night.

