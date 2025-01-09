Jennifer Aniston Works On Her Flexibility, George Bush Belly-Taps Obama & Garth's Wild Song Choice For Jimmy

We're over the first real hump over 2025, and now we're all staring at the last five-day stretch of American football until September. True story.

We've got Penn State-Notre Dame tonight. We've got Texas-Ohio state tomorrow. We've got NFL playoff games out the ass Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

And then? Well, it gets sort of sad. Sure, we still have football for the next few weeks, but it ain't the same. Winter is coming, boys and girls. If you can't feel it today (literally, it was 27 degrees at my house this morning, which is disgusting), then you will soon enough.

So soak this all in. Enjoy it. Drink it up. Place that parlay you know won't hit. Smoke something outside with Jim and Tony spewing BS in the background. Drink just one more beer before closing down shop for the night.

Because we're about to spend the next two months talking about college basketball that we all pretend to care about, but really, deep down, don't.

This is your two-minute warning on the football season. Let's end it with a game-winning drive for this great country.

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where we work in a lift with Jennifer Aniston and go from there.

What else? I've got enough #content from Jimmy Carter's funeral today to make your heads SPIN, the dumbest headline you'll ever read courtesy of the folks at Pride.com, and we'll try to laugh through the pain out in California with one of the wildest twists to a live news report you'll ever see.

OK, that's enough for now. Let's dominate some dumbbells with Jen and get this show on the road.

Pencils up … it's 'Cap time!

I can't get enough of these videos from Jimmy Carter's funeral

See what I mean? What a slate. I'm telling you, it's our last big hoorah until next fall. The Hard Rock app absolutely obliterated me this year (last year?), so I admittedly haven't been dabbling too much in it.

But buddy, if you don't think I'm about to take some of grandma's Christmas money and pump it into my depleted account, you are sorely mistaken.

Let's have a big weekend. It starts tonight. Notre Dame ain't losing. When was the last time James Fanklin won a big game? Never. Catholics by a million!

Now, let's move on to more pressing matters … like the Trump/Obama/Harris/Bush saga that took place at Jimmy's funeral earlier today.

What were Trump and Obama talking about? Did Obama vote for him, too, like the Bidens? Looks like it. How much is Kamala gonna drink tonight? And how about the alpha move here by George Dubya?

Incredible:

What a headline from Pride.com!

Just a ton to break down. Frankly, I don't have the time to do it. I also don't have the resources. But I'll just say this …

It's amazing that Obama is just willingly talking – and SITTING NEXT TO! – Adolf Hitler. The audacity. They've told me for months (years, really) that Trump is the next Hitler. He's a despicable old man who just wants to be a dictator and destroy his enemies. That he's vile, and crude, and fake, and blah, blah, blah.

And you know what? It's all bullshit. It's all a grift. That's all it's ever been – a giant grift by the Dems to try and turn the American people against Trump. They never, ever, believed it. Not one word.

They all like Trump. Deep down, they know he's right. But the party is so far gone, that they have to keep the act up.

Until, of course, they sit next to him and start yucking it up like a couple of bros sitting in the cart, waiting for the next fairway to clear.

It's all bullshit. Luckily, the American people saw through it this time around. Thank God.

Hopefully, they see through this utter bullshit, too:

Jennifer Aniston gets fit, electic news cameo & what a song choice by Garth!

I mean, what are we doing here? I wrote about it earlier, and I checked, it's a real headline. A real story. Someone actually wrote that, and thought to themselves, ‘nailed it.’ These people are NUTS.

Let's dive into my favorite part:

The stereotype of lesbians always being prepared for an emergency — everyone knows a queer woman who doesn’t leave the house without a Leatherman multitool and carabiners — holds true for Los Angeles’ first openly LGBTQ+ Fire Chief Kristin Crowley who is overseeing the firefighters trying to stop the Palisades fire.

Is that the stereotype of lesbians? I had no clue. You learn something new every day!

Next:

As the Palisades fire ravages the wealthy area, three other fires are also devastating Los Angeles County and have led to the death of two people, and fire hydrants in the area have run dry, the LA Times reports.

This has led to Crowley facing growing backlash on social media, where conservatives are taking cheap digs at her appearance and are claiming she’s a "DEI hire" and isn’t qualified for the position.

First off, Pride.com's numbers are off. It's now five dead, just to set the record straight.

After that, this humdinger of a story just breaks down Crowley's credentials, and then ends by sliding in the fact that basically nothing is contained, and the fires are still raging throughout the state.

Sort of throws a wet blanket on the headline, but whatever. There was a narrative to be pushed, and the folks at Pride.com pushed it. Kudos.

Look, I don't want to attack folks right now. I will – mainly Gavin Newsom – but I don't want to. However, if this is the headline we're pumping out right now, as a house burns down every single minute out west, then I have no choice but to mock it. Sorry. Fair is fair, and I have to be fair.

Idiots.

OK, quick rapid-fire session on the way out. First up? Let's stay out west for a brief moment of levity …

Amazing. I don't want to really laugh at anything right now as it pertains to what's going on in California, but funny is funny. I've always maintained that stance. Dark humor is still humor, and blaming the wildfires on all the gay people was a twist NOBODY saw coming. Kudos.

Next? Let's jet on back to Jimmy's funeral and check in with Garth and Trisha!

WILD song to sing, but I don't know the backstory, so I'll reserve judgment. The Carters and Brooks' were close, so I assume this was the plan for a while. But still, singing a song – at a funeral – that starts with "Imagine there's no heaven" is an insane choice.

That and, you know, all the communist notes that follow. Those aren't great, either. It was a hit, though. No doubt about it, as my buddy Cris Collinsworth would say.

OK, that's it for today. We covered a ton. I feel good about it. You should, too.

Take us home, Jen!

