Danica Patrick Obliterates Gavin Newsom As California Wildfires Rage

Put Danica Patrick firmly in the "Gavin Newsom should resign" column. Firmly.

Danica joined our great president-elect, and literally every other single sane Republican in the country, in calling for Newsom's resignation late last night in a relatively blunt (to steal a word from Hookstead) social media post.

Now, I don't like to jump to conclusions in the heat of battle. I'm a firm believer in taking a step back, when possible, and letting the dust settle before throwing folks under the bus. Especially in a situation like the one we see unfolding in California, where wildfires are just devastating the entire state.

Frankly, ‘devastating’ isn't a strong enough word. I don't know that I've ever seen anything like what we're seeing out in California. It's truly shocking. The images are jarring. It's all sad.

Anyway, with all that being said, it's awfully hard to argue that Gavin Newsom (Newscum!) deserves to even sniff a job after this. It's a disgrace, it's happening under his watch, and it's embarrassing.

As someone who has lived in a Ron DeSantis-run state for years now, I can tell you, Danica Patrick is spot-on here:

Danica Patrick joins Trump in California takedown

See? Told you. Blunt. Straight to the point. No beating around the bushes. No pussy-footing. Just Danica Patrick calling on the Governor of California to take a hike and don't let the door hit him on the way out.

Look, it's tough to argue. Again, I don't know enough about politics to even pretend to have a leg to stand on here, but I do know that Donald Trump warned everyone this would happen years ago, and he was mocked for it. Trust me, the old tweets have been circulating Twitter for days now.

The whole water/fish/smelt thing? I don't get it, but it seems like Newsom dropped the ball pretty hard there. Same with the whole ‘not doing prescribed burns’ thing. What's the deal with that? Why not? We do them all the time down here.

Again, I don't know my ass from my elbow when it comes to this stuff. But, I do know that California – one of the most beautiful states in the world – has been a shell of itself for decades now under Dem leadership, and this certainly feels like a tipping point.

We all know where Danica stands. Not that anyone was asking, but, if you were, now you know!

Let's get some water on the ground and get this thing moving in the right direction.