As California Burns Down, Pride Website Unleashes Unbelievable Headline About LA's Lesbian Fire Chief

Shockingly, the disaster that is the California wildfires has turned political. I know, you didn't see it coming, did you? Stunning. How could something so tragic turn so political so quickly?

Just kidding. Of course you saw it coming! Such is life in 2025. And it's coming from both sides, of course. Left, right, center, green party (don't know if that one is true) – it's an absolute battle right now over who's at fault, why it happened, and how we stop it from happening again.

Unfortunately, all of that should probably be saved until after the fires are contained. Would probably be a good idea to get these bad boys under control before we start pointing the finger or, you know, praising anyone involved (beyond our great firefighters, of course).

Speaking of that last one, let's check in with the folks over at Pride.com (!!!) to see the angle they're taking as houses literally burn to the ground out in LA:

What a headline!

My God. I checked, it's a real headline. A real story. Someone actually wrote that, and thought to themselves, ‘nailed it.’

Let's dive in:

The stereotype of lesbians always being prepared for an emergency — everyone knows a queer woman who doesn’t leave the house without a Leatherman multitool and carabiners — holds true for Los Angeles’ first openly LGBTQ+ Fire Chief Kristin Crowley who is overseeing the firefighters trying to stop the Palisades fire.

Is that the stereotype of lesbians? I had no clue. You learn something new every day!

Next:

As the Palisades fire ravages the wealthy area, three other fires are also devastating Los Angeles County and have led to the death of two people, and fire hydrants in the area have run dry, the LA Times reports.

This has led to Crowley facing growing backlash on social media, where conservatives are taking cheap digs at her appearance and are claiming she’s a "DEI hire" and isn’t qualified for the position.

First off, Pride.com's numbers are off. It's now five dead, just to set the record straight.

After that, this humdinger of a story just breaks down Crowley's credentials, and then ends by sliding in the fact that basically nothing is contained, and the fires are still raging throughout the state.

Sort of throws a wet blanket on the headline, but whatever. There was a narrative to be pushed, and the folks at Pride.com pushed it. Kudos.

Look, I don't want to attack folks right now. I will – mainly Gavin Newsom – but I don't want to. However, if this is the headline we're pumping out right now, as a house burns down every single minute out west, then I have no choice but to mock it. Sorry. Fair is fair, and I have to be fair.

No, the lesbian fire chief is not getting anything done. Not right now, at least. Last I checked, these fires are still at a solid 0% containment. Not great! Maybe wait till that number inches up a tad until pumping out the puff pieces on the gay fire chief?

Just a thought.

Carry on.