Jennifer Aniston Bathing In Lingerie Short-Circuits Libs, Russell Wilson's New Gig & Pocahontas Flies Private!

Also, Pat McAfee tells the haters to piss off

Over the hump and safely to a big Thursday – and, as you know, to the unofficial start of the weekend. When there's football on post-Wednesdays in the fall, it's the weekend. Simple as that. We made it. Congrats!

Not the best game tonight, but I'd take Jets-Pats on a Thursday in November over anything else on a Thursday in March.

Folks, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there ain't a ton of these left. The NFL season hit the halfway point last week. College football has three weeks left in the regular season.

Soak it all in. Enjoy it. Don't take it for granted. I won't. We won't. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where Jennifer Aniston, 56, gives the Gen-Zers a lesson in beauty in 2025. Welcome to the show, Gen-Zers. This is a REAL woman.

What else? I've got Liz Warren exiting her private plane and taking a shot at billionaires, the Starbucks baristas have had ENOUGH, Pat McAfee tells the haters to piss off, and you will NEVER believe what Russell Wilson is up to nowadays.

It's so perfect, I need to jump right into it. I can't wait.

Grab you something quick and hop aboard … A Mr. Unlimited edition of Nightcaps is underway!

Russell Wilson has joined Cameo!

Hell yeah. The headline says it all. Mere weeks after being benched – first for Jaxson Dart, and now for Jameis Winston – Russell Wilson has already taken up a side-gig.

It's called passive income, haters. Look it up.

Let's dive in:

Don't love using Dov to spread the news given his account is a real Rubik's cube at this point, but I verified it … it's true! Russ is on Cameo.

Here's his official page:

And the official description:

Whether it’s a milestone birthday, an anniversary, or a long-awaited reunion, make it unforgettable with a one-of-a-kind Cameo video from Russell Wilson. You’ll have the chance to customize your request for Russell Wilson, like asking them to mention inside jokes, share words of wisdom, or work in their signature catchphrases. Don’t be afraid to get creative with your request, especially for celebrations like weddings, retirements, or bachelor and bachelorette parties that call for a good laugh. No matter the occasion, the video will be yours to keep, share the fun and relive the moment for years to come.

Amazing. Just amazing. I've been on the anti-Russell Wilson train at OutKick for years now. Frankly, ever since I started. I used to like Russ, but he's just the WORST now.

He's been insufferable since the moment he stepped onto Denver's campus.

Let's ride.

Mr. Unlimited.

Dangerwich.

Then you had the airplane aerobics. The personal parking spaces and offices. The dressing-up-in-FULL-PADS for last spring's practice. It's just gotten worse every single year, which is impressive.

And now, he's on Cameo, looking to make a quick buck to help pad the stats. For those wondering, Chef Russ is making a guaranteed $10.5 million this year to go on top of his career earnings of $315 million.

But, by all means … Venmo him $333 for a personal Cameo! Cha-ching!

Happy Red Cup Day to all who celebrate

Amazing. I know I share that clip at least once a month at this point during football season, but how can I not?

By the way, speaking of Subway … I saw a commercial the other day for a "$6.99 Meal of the Day" from Subway. That includes a 6-inch sub.

Six inches! Might be a big number in this house, but it ain't in the world of subs. Not when you grew up in the $5 footlong era. My, how the mighty have fallen. What a shame.

Anyway, while we're talking about insufferable franchises, let's check in with Starbucks! Big day for all the suburban moms out there today, and the purple-haired baristas are fighting BACK:

Jen's still got it, Pat fires back & Pocahontas!

I wrote about these weirdos this morning, but I'll rehash it here since you guys are smart.

I've never understood the walkouts when it comes to these labor disputes, but I really don't get this one. Starbucks doesn't exactly have the coffee market cornered. Do these baristas know there are, conservatively speaking, 30,000 other options for coffee in the morning?

You could be a patriot and just brew it at home.

You could go to Dunks. Or WaWa. Or 7/11. Or Cumby Farms. Or RaceTrac.

Lord knows enough people go to Buc-ees on a daily basis.

You could walk into any hotel lobby in America, act like you belong, and just get whatever they have out (vet move).

You could go support your local economy and go downtown and get it from whatever coffee shop(s) you choose to frequent.

You could go to McDonald's (sneaky good brew), or Burger King (I'd probably rather just choose tea), or Wendy's (whoooof).

9 times out of 10, you can walk into the grocery store, and they have a pot/kettle out up front. They do at Publix, but that's America's Supermarket, so I realize it's a different standard.

My point is, this isn't like workers striking at Amazon, where they pretty much have the "one-day-quick-delivery" market cornered. That would be chaos. This is Starbucks. The purple-haired baristas want more money. Fine.

But for those who want more coffee, you can most likely just walk 50 yards to the Dunks across the street.

QUICK rapid-fire on this Thursday in November. First? Pat tells the haters to PISS OFF:

My GUY! I've always been a McAfee guy. A lot of OutKick readers weren't at first, but how can you not be at this point? Come on. The big-wigs in Bristol must LOVE this.

Next? You know who ain't a McAfee guy? Lizzy Warren!

What an absolutely disgusting picture. Smells like moth balls and socialism. By the way – and this is completely unrelated – here's Elizabeth Warren flying private and then hiding from the media:

"Billionaire tears" my ass. She's insufferable. They're all so unserious and insufferable. And smelly!

OK, that's it for today. Here's someone who is not unserious, smelly or insufferable. Just a smokeshow from yesteryear who is still turning on Gen-Z in 2025.

Take us home, Jen!

