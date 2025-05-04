Jenn Sterger Dumps Out May The Fourth Content, Hannah Leiner Works On Her Swing & Jayson Werth At The Derby

Journalism takes an L at the Kentucky Derby

For those who tuned into the Kentucky Derby, you saw what many observed as some "top-notch ironic symbolism," as OutKick's own Matt Reigle put it.

Journalism, the favorite to win the 151st Kentucky Derby, was beaten by Sovereignty. I say those who tuned in, because I didn’t see the actual race.

I watched the Yankees blow a game late, giving up two runs and the lead in the 8th inning, before flipping over to the early coverage of the derby. I caught the several other races that took place on the day as I did a few things around the house.

As far as the Yankees are concerned, it's early, they're still in first place in the AL East, Aaron Judge is a monster and all that. Yes, they need to get the bullpen straightened out. I think they'll do that. I'm officially not worried, not yet.

Right before the start of the Kentucky Derby, I learned that we were leaving the house for a couple of hours. No big deal. I didn’t have any money riding on the race and if I really wanted to, I could pull it up on my phone. I didn’t.

Game 7 in Dallas

What I really wanted to do, and we were back in plenty of time for me to do, was watch game 7 of the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars series. I may or may not have been informed that a certain Stars superfan was going to be in attendance.

It's also a game 7 in the NHL playoffs. Superfan in attendance or not, it was going to be fun to watch and this one didn’t disappoint. Dallas went down 2-0 in the third period, and it looked like they were headed to the offseason.

They then started chipping away at the Colorado lead and clawed their way back to a 2-2 tie on goals from Mikko Rantanen, who the Avalanche traded away earlier this season.

A power-play goal for the Stars followed and all they had to do was hold on for the game 7 win and a trip to the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They did that and more as Rantanen added an empty netter late to seal the win and a hat trick to send his former team packing.

What a game. The Stars waited until the third period to turn it on, but they sent their fans home happy from the American Airlines Center thanks to an incredible performance behind the bench and on the ice from Mikko Rantanen.

There's another game 7 in the NHL tonight as the Blues and Jets settle their series and over in the NBA, the Warriors and Rockets will figure out who advances. Hopefully it's a better game 7 than what the Clippers and Nuggets produced as Denver coasted to a 19-point victory.

Naked man hops into a private hot tub

Let's take a look at what has been going on in everyday life before we hit the emails. In Saranac Lake, New York, a naked man was found in a private hot tub in a couple's backyard.

Why was he there? Your guess is as good as anyone's. But after entering a couple's fenced-in backyard and then a secured building which houses the hot tub in question, he refused to leave. The homeowners were forced to call the police.

Now if you thought the man, identified as 28-year-old Achilles Reinhardt according to NBC 5, decided his first crime ever was going to be skinny-dipping in a stranger's hot tub, you're wrong.

Not only has he spent time in prison, he was released according to NBC 5 on April 28, 2005. He was also, investigators say, in the possession of a stolen e-bike when he decided to enjoy a dip in the hot tub.

Reinhardt was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, grand larceny, criminal trespass, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Lindsey Vonn

- Gene in the Rock writes:

Been through the recovery with the wife's two knee replacements and I can tell you it's a complete and painful bitc#. To see Lindsey take a silver medal less than a year after that catastrophe -- if that isn't the feelgood story of the year, I don't know what is. You go, girl!

SeanJo

That is impressive. Lindsey's run on the slopes and off of it, since ending her retirement, has been incredible. Keep racking up wins and keep the content coming.

Pickleball

- Paul from St. Paul:

Seanie,

As soon as you designate any recreational activity such as pickleball or wiffle-ball as a professional sport, and then begin televising tournaments for prize money on notable cable TV stations, you will immediately draw people who take the sport in a vein for which it was never intended…..

I'd rather watch paint dry than see a bunch of wannabe flame-out tennis or baseball players saunter around some mini court or field acting like John McEnroe or Milton Bradley.

Hell, we would be calling each other names far worse than that 5 points into ping-pong games at the rec. center back in the day….

Best,

PCA

StP, Mn.

SeanJo

For those who missed it, Paul's talking about a heated exchange on the pro pickleball court last week and, as he usually does, he nailed it.

I don’t really understand how pickleball became a professional sport, but it has. I'll likely never tune in to catch any action, but if paddles are used as weapons or things get heated on the court, the sport will get my attention.

Hogs And Hucks!

- Montana Tim writes:

﻿Sean……great news! The little lady really loved the big meat on Easter! We needed a pork fix so I throwed some hog in the smoker this week! We’ve got some big fat hogs here in Montana! It’s so cold during the winter they never come outside, the pigs stay indoors all winter and stuff their faces! In the springtime, they come out big, fat and juicy! I mean…..pigs is pigs, but hogs is HOGS!

Ribs, chops and pineapple….three peas in a pod! Montana survival food! I put a huckleberry sauce on the chops! Just killer! For dessert it was a Montana huckleberry pie! Just a little bit of heaven right there!

Wishing you and everyone a merry ol’month of May….

Montana Tim!

Montana!

- Montana Tim writes:

My favorite picture of Montana!

SeanJo

Talk about #content from Montana Tim. He went from grilling with his game-changing dessert addition, I might add, to a scene you're not going to find in too many places in the world.

I love everything about this. Keep it coming Tim!

Bobblehead madness

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

Hey Sean,

Don't know if you saw Joe's column this morning where he included the fact that I got two paper tickets at two college baseball games yesterday. After I sent him those photos from the SDSU game, though, things got weird and I wonder if other SC readers have experienced this.

Tuesday night the Padres gave away Tony Gwynn "rookie" bobbleheads to the first 40,000 fans in attendance - and, predictably, they're all over eBay now.



Friday night San Diego State - where Tony also played and later managed - had its own Tony Gwynn bobblehead giveaway: But only for the first 500 fans.



First pitch was at 6, so I left the second game of the Point Loma Nazarene doubleheader in the third inning to drive over to SDSU. I pulled into the parking lot at 4:30, and was in line - a VERY long line for an SDSU baseball game - by 4:40. I noticed immediately that people were streaming OUT of Tony Gwynn stadium with their bobbleheads - not even staying for the game! (Tickets are only $10.)

After I told the ticket agent I forgot my phone (so I could get a paper ticket and impress Joe), and got in line for a bobblehead, they were opening up the last few boxes.

About the fourth inning, a guy a few rows over came over and pretty aggressively said he wanted to buy my bobblehead, and how much was it going to set him back - said they were out by the time he arrived at 5 p.m. (an hour before first pitch). I told him it wasn't for sale. He insisted, and offered me $50. I said thank you, but not interested - but that there would be copies on eBay shortly. He then said he'd checked eBay on his cellphone and they were already listed for $150. I told him that stunk, and tried to go back to watching the game.

A few innings later, he came back over and was pretty tipsy from all the beers he was drinking. He said I owed him my bobblehead, because he was a collector and I was just going to go home and sell it or put it in a closet and forget about it.

At this point, I was getting annoyed and said well, that was my business. The whole time, he never looked at me, he just stared at the bobblehead. (Now I know a little bit how well-endowed women feel when talking to drunk men.)

Finally, his wife came over with the kids and said it was time to leave, and then turned and apologized to me.

The whole thing was a little creepy over a bobblehead - which will go in my man cave when the kids move out and I get a man cave.

Anyone else ever run into someone with boundary and entitlement issues over a game giveaway?



As a promotion, it was a bust, because as I pointed out, many - perhaps most - of those who got a bobblehead didn't even stick around to watch the game.

SeanJo

Hey Jim. I did see the paper tickets you sent Joe. I've seen the weird collectible guy before in the wild, but thankfully I've never had an encounter like that. I'm glad you stuck to your guns and got a nice piece for the eventual man cave.

Still Grilling

- John from SD sends:

SeanJo,

Sorry it’s been a while, but I’ve kept the grill going these past two months. I forgot to take the picture of the Hot Italian Sausage from last night, here’s the last three days to include an impromptu Friday early lunch grill, seasoned carne asada (by some contractors doing work on our office). The best I’ve ever eaten!

Keep up the great work!

SeanJo

Love it John. Unfortunately, it stormed here all afternoon and into the evening on Saturday and took grilling off the table. Keep the grill content coming!

That's it for this week. It's May The Fourth for those who celebrate. I do not, but for those that do, enjoy it. Send me your meat. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com. Have a great week.

