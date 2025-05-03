Everyone Picked Up On A Certain Uncanny Irony About The 2025 Kentucky Derby

The 151st Running of the Kentucky Derby is in the books with Sovereignty taking the Garland of Roses.

But there was something pretty ironic about the horse's win, specifically who it beat and how.

Going into the race, the clear-cut favorite at 7-2 was Journalism.

And who did Sovereignty defeat with a big push down the homestretch? Journalism.

In this current political and journalistic climate, where media outlets were guilty of covering up a certain former president's cognitive decline (then afterward acted like they were going to get to the bottom of the cover-up, like OJ's quest to find the real killer), of leading everyone astray when it came to COVID, and all kinds of other decisions that will not look so hot through the lens of history in the years to come, many saw Sovereignty's win over Journalism as some top-notch ironic symbolism.

Now, what a sign that is, and it was all made possible by two goofy-ass horse names.

I have no idea why either horse had the name it did (the only one I do know is Sandman, who was named after the Metallica song "Enter Sandman" and got to meet James Hetfield before the race), but considering how bizarre and seemingly random a lot of the names in the field were, we were bound to get one or two that fit together in some way.

This wouldn't happen if people gave the horses normal names like Sean or Todd.

But, boy, am I glad it happened because for it to take place in 2025 – of all years – just seems fitting.

Let's see if we can't get something like this next year. It's the nation's semiquincentennial, a fancy way of saying "The United States' 250th birthday."

So, let's have someone name a horse "Great Britain" and someone else name one "America" or even "Thirteen Colonies" and see what happens.