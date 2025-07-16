Jelly Roll Tells McAfee How He Is Training For Upcoming Logan Paul WWE Match

Our buddy Jelly Roll is ready to bring some hits to the WWE wrestling ring.

In a new interview on "The Pat McAfee Show," the country music singer explained how his upcoming SumemrSlam mixed tag-team match, in which he'll be partnering with Randy Orton to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, came about and why it means so much to him to be able to compete in the squared circle.

"I have been training! I'm announcing this first on your show. I have quietly been living in Orlando for about four weeks at the PC (WWE Performance Center). I show up every day like a piece of furniture over there, they can't keep me out. I'm there from the moment they open up till they close. I'm obsessed," the country music star explained, before adding that he's been getting some help from a WWE Hall of Famer!

"I was training the other day, and I'm not name-dropping, but this was so cool. The Undertaker came in the other day and was like, "Hey, we just want to watch for a moment and kind of just chill, is that cool? I was like, ‘Yes, for sure!"

"The entire three hours [The Undertaker] and Michelle (his wife) stood on the ropes and just gave me pointer after pointer. Kevin Owens, Jacob Fatu came in and wrestled with me for like three or four hours. These dudes are pouring into me because they see that I'm trying to take it as seriously as I can and that my heart is just to bring [more excitement to wrestling]."

As a fellow Nashville resident who frequents and has even hosted events at Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville bar, let me just tell you that I am ALL ON BOARD the Jelly train, especially against Logan Paul, who ducked me at Fanatics Fest!

JELLY ROLL'S FANDOM GOES BACK TO BEING A KID

Much like Pat McAfee, Jelly Roll grew up a diehard wrestling fan. However, as he joked in the interview, Jelly's family supported wrestling in a more "white trash" kind of way.

"My dream growing up, I didn't think I was going to be a musician because I didn't come from any musicians. But we would go to Smoky Mountain Wrestling every weekend," the "Save Me" singer began.

"[This is how white trash my family was]. Two things that my family did growing up: We would either go to wrestling on Saturdays or we would go and watch Night Court. I'm 8-years-old and my mom would chain-smoke cigarettes all the way there with the windows up… So I would always go into that [local wrestling] ring and bump around. It was just something where I loved the storytelling. I'm a lifelong fan and weekly watched it my whole life," Jelly explained.

Jelly went on to explain that he's been utilizing his wrestling training as a way to continue losing weight. In May, Jelly told NBC Today that he had lost 200 pounds, going from 540 lbs to 347, and still wanted to lose about a hundred more.

SUMMERSLAM TAKES PLACE AUGUST 2ND AND 3RD

During WWE Friday Night SmackDown this past weekend at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Jelly got into it with Logan Paul after he crashed his opening set for the show. The feud escalated on Saturday when Jelly Roll eventually tossed Logan Paul on the ground multiple times!

Logan Paul better watch out. Jelly Roll has already had to overcome all the odds people placed upon him as he rose to the top of the alt-country music world. He may very well do that again, only this time in the WWE!

