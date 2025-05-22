Watch: Jelly Roll Left In Tears After Rapping With Eminem To Iconic Song

In front of a packed Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, Jelly Roll proudly proclaimed, "If you can't tell, that was a childhood dream come f***ing true!"

The popular alt-country-rap star, who has become one of the BIGGEST names in music in recent years, then came to tears and began bowing down and "praising" Detroit's very own Eminem, who surprised his native city when he came out and the two began rapping "Lose Yourself."

JELLY ROLL HAS BEEN ABSOLUTELY CRUSHING MUSIC THESE DAYS

The Best New Artist Grammy nominee and 3x CMT Music Award winner began paying homage to Detroit before his guitarist started playing those infectious opening guitar chords of Lose Yourself, made famous by Eminem and the "8 Mile" movie.

After rapping the first verse and chorus with the help of the audience, Jelly then turned around and out of NOWHERE Eminem comes out with a hoodie and the two do the rest of the song as the crowd goes absolutely INSANE.

"Please just shut up, we are not talking about it until someone sidestage goes in my ear and radio's "He's here. Eminem is here," Jelly Roll joked in the behind the scenes footage, showcasing that even stars still get nervous around their idols.

For anyone who doesn't know, we cover Jelly Roll pretty hard here at OutKick, with our very own Clay Travis hanging with Jelly during a WWE Monday Night Raw event last year in Nashville.

As someone who knows Jelly's crew and music team, I can say this - the dude is one of the best guys in the industry, is extremely talented and deserves all the accolades, awards and more.

