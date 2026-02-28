JD Vance's Missile Strike Drink Of Choice Goes Viral And It's Exactly What You Think

An administration for the people eats and drinks like the people.

We live in some pretty interesting times, to say the least.

Less than 18 hours ago, the United States and Israel carried out a joint military operation to strike Iran hard and fast, successfully decapitating their leadership and reportedly killing Ayatollah Khamenei in the process.

While this is obviously a very serious issue with a myriad of geopolitical implications, the vibes on social media have been pretty high (aside from the Libs and Never Trumpers acting like the sky is falling).

Since the internet was in such a jovial mood on Saturday given the conditions, it's not surprising to see even the Vice President's missile strike drink of choice become the topic of conversation across social media.

In the aftermath of the attack on Iran Saturday morning, the official X account of the White House posted a few photos of different American government leaders, including one of Vice President JD Vance and the Cabinet Secretaries in the Situation Room.

If you zoom in close enough, you'll see Vice President Vance eschewing a traditional bottle of water for a more apropos drink of choice, given his Midwestern roots.

Yep. That is our very own Vice President "Dewing The Dew" right in the middle of one of the most consequential military operations of his time in office, and the internet (predictably) had an absolute field day with him.

Between Vance pounding a can of Mountain Dew in the Situation Room and Trump pre-gaming the operation with a trip to Whataburger, is this the most American administration we've ever had?

I know that sounds like a dumb question on the face of it. "But, Austin, they were ALL American!"

But I can't think of anything more relatable to the average American than some Dew and a greasy cheeseburger.

I didn't see any photos of Clinton slamming a Big Mac during Operation Infinite Reach, and Obama didn't announce the killing of Bin Laden with a bottle of Code Red peaking out of his suit jacket.

An administration for the people eats and drinks like the people.