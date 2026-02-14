America-Hating Sarah Spain Doubles Down On JD Vance, Says He's Protecting Pedophiles

Radical left-wing "journalist" Sarah Spain, who continues to work in a small capacity for ESPN, just can't help herself. She's in Italy covering the Olympics, allegedly, but she's really only getting any attention for her continued shots at U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

As OutKick recently discovered, Spain went on her podcast (seriously, they give podcasts to everyone these days) and bashed Vance.

"When I see J.D. Vance's eyeliner face, I literally feel ill," Spain said. "I feel like I just looked at a demon, like the devil, and I don't even believe in that, but like my body felt like… something could go wrong here, or maybe I should get out of here. Something's dangerous, or this doesn't feel right. That's what my body felt like, and I was in no way prepared to see him."

Spain's Bluesky Follow-Up and "Victim" Pivot

Rather than back off of those abhorrent comments, Spain hopped on Bluesky (the liberal echo chamber pretending to be a social media platform) to double down and hurl more insults at the vice president and the millions of Americans who support him and President Donald Trump.

"Just wanted to give you a heads-up that if you see some weird comments on my Instagram that I haven't had the chance to delete yet, it's because I got called out for criticizing a pedophile-protecting, American-who-was-executed-by-ICE-slandering person," Spain alleged.

It seems clear that Spain is referring to Vance, but since she didn't name him this time around, OutKick reached out to Spain to confirm. We also asked if she could substantiate her claim that Vance is a "pedophile-protector." She did not respond.

After firing off more insults, this time an unsubstantiated allegation that Vance is a "pedophile-protector," Spain goes back to the liberal go-to strategy: feel bad for me because I'm the real victim here!

"Some of the people… are so cotton-headed that they will defend literally anything done by this person [and] are sliding into my mentions to call me fat, tell me they hope I die and get cancer," Spain continued.

Obviously, people should not be sending Spain messages telling her they hope she dies and gets cancer. That being said, Spain understands that these are Internet trolls trying to get a reaction from her. The reason she's mentioning those messages publicly is to elicit sympathy and paint all people who disagree with her politically as evil.

She's not simply bringing up the vile comments as a "heads up" to followers, as she pretends in the video. It’s a calculated effort to manufacture a shield around herself.

She is the one who launched into a hateful attack against Vice President Vance, calling him some of the worst names imaginable ("demon," "devil," "makes me ill") after posting a picture of him spending time with his children.

A Familiar Cycle: Provocation, Backlash, Reframing

Then, she quickly pivots to "Look what these monsters are saying about me!" the second she gets blowback. It reframes the whole story so she’s not the person melting down online during the Olympics. Instead, she’s the victim-hero being "targeted" for telling the truth.

In reality, Sarah Spain is your run-of-the-mill, very angry, middle-aged liberal white woman who grew up in one of the richest suburbs in the entire United States (Lake Forest, Ill.) and then married a Chicago real estate agent whose sales portfolio includes 7-figure home sales. It's always funny that often the most privileged Americans are the ones who despise the United States the most.

In another Bluesky post, Spain posted a video of Canadians singing their national anthem and captioned the post, "I'm jealous of your pride. I used to have some." See? She admits to not being proud to be an American. Of course, she continues to live in the country and reap all the benefits.

Another funny note from her video complaining about receiving hate online for making vile comments about the vice president: Spain said she doesn't care what the "haters" think of her.

"I couldn't give two sh*ts about their opinion of me," Spain said.

Ah, yes. Nothing says "I couldn't care less" than taking time out of your day "reporting" on the Olympics to record and post a video about the haters. Way to show them, Sarah!

She wrapped up her video in a tidy little bow of self-righteousness: "Let’s care more about people who protect those who rape kids and murder American citizens than the journalists who hold them out for it."

If you’re not on her side, you’re not just wrong. No, she claims you’re allegedly rooting for "people who rape kids and murder American citizens."

It’s pure emotional blackmail, and it’s the same dodge every time: make it about the worst comments in the replies, so nobody has to talk about what you actually said in the first place.