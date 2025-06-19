Jason Kelce's Wife Has A Message For All The Thirsty Ladies Leaving Drool Emoji Comments: 'That's Mine'

Alright ladies, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce might get you all hot and bothered, but you really need to start showing some respect. He's a married man and his wife Kylie would like to remind you all of this.

The wife and mother of his four children has had enough of the thirsty ladies leaving comments, drooling all over themselves, under his thirst traps. She's calling on all the women in the comment section to start showing some respect.

Kylie addressed the matter during the latest episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast. It sounds like a conversation that was long overdue. You need to go somewhere else with the drool emoji because she's not having any of it.

"Imma need you to sit down, put your tongues back in your mouth, and be respectful," Kylie said, in response to mentioning that women are commenting on the sexy tattoo of her husband "saying things like how fine my husband is, or they would like a piece."

Kylie's going to need that to stop. While she agrees with the sentiment, she can’t have that show up in the comments about her husband.

"That man is a father to my children, and also, agreed. If I were not trying to be an adult, I would also be commenting those things under my husband's third traps, cause same," Kylie said.

Kylie Kelce wants the drooling over Jason Kelce's thirst traps to come to an end

"But that's mine. That's mine. So I'm gonna need you to get your drool comments out of there, specifically."

The "heart eyes" emojis are fine with her, but she's going to need the drooling to stop and, while she appreciates it, she much prefers mentions of respect to her instead of unleashing a horned-up response to a post about her husband.

Jason Kelce's a human being, not a piece of meat. He's a husband and a father. Kylie added, "I see it here and there of people saying, 'Respectfully to Kylie,' or ‘If I didn’t know that Kylie would come for me, I would say’ and then they say what they want to say."

"I really appreciate you at least acknowledging me before you drool over my husband. That's respectful. But that's mine, til the end of time."

If Kylie Kelce catches you f*cking around during her "doom scroll" you might find out.